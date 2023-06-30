Cox Business Convention Center

Cox Business Convention Center will host “Johnny Cash — the Official Concert Experience“ Sunday, Nov. 12 at the venue’s Tulsa Ballroom.

The show will feature video of Cash from episodes of “The Johnny Cash Show,” a television program that aired from 1969-1971, projected on a screen above the stage. A live band and singers will accompany the video. Male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their takes on Cash hits. Cash died in 2003.

A news release said this concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the “Man in Black” by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes.

The show will feature some of Cash’s biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” plus stories of people he met along the way and narration from his son, John Carter Cash.

“My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world, and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” Cash said in the release. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

Tickets are available at coxcentertulsa.com. For more information, visit johnnycashconcertexperience.com.

Tulsa Theater

Rock band Alice in Chains will perform Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets for the all-ages show are on sale now at tulsatheater.com.

Hard Rock Live

Blues Hall of Famer The Robert Cray Band is headed to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to play a show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 30. Tickets start at $24.50 and go on sale Friday, June 30.

Bobby Bones is bringing his well-known charisma to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale June 30.

Cain’s Ballroom

Country band Kolton Moore & The Clever Few will play Thursday, Aug. 31 at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets start at $20.

Poolside brings its signature “Daytime Disco” sound to Tulsa for a show Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets start at $25.

Emo Utah quartet The Used will play Monday, Sept. 25 with special guests Sleeping with Sirens and Dead American. Tickets for the all-ages show start at $45 and are on sale now.

Oklahoma’s New Orleans-inspired ensemble King Cabbage Brass Band will perform Friday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $15.20-$40.

Tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.

Skyline Event Center

Country music artist Casey Donahew will perform Oct. 13 at Skyline Event Center, the concert venue of Osage Casino.

For tickets to Skyline Event Center events, go to osagecasino.com.

