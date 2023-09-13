Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Friends in high places?

Jimmy Mattingly, a longtime member of Garth Brooks’ band who has shared stages with many other country music stars, will be among honorees at the 2023 National Fiddler Hall of Fame Gala & Induction Concert, scheduled Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mabee Center.

The 2023 induction class includes Rob Hajacos, Hoot Hester and Mattingly. Hester, a master fiddler and founding member of the Time Jumpers, will be honored posthumously. Brooks is expected to be in attendance. For tickets, go to mabeecenter.com.

Mattingly said he was “blown away” to be selected for the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. He is aware of the company he’ll be keeping in the hall of fame because he knows pretty much everyone previously inducted. He is familiar with the “competition” fiddlers in the hall because he got his start in competitions and he knows the touring fiddlers in the hall because of course he does.

Among Mattingly’s heroes: Herman Johnson, a former national fiddle champ from Shawnee.

“I did a video for Herman when he went into the hall of fame,” Mattingly said. “They had me do a video talking about what an influence he was for me.”

Of course Brooks’ name came up in a phone interview with Mattingly, but let’s start at the start, which means his days on the competition circuit. Mattingly was 18 when he won the Nashville-based Grand Master Fiddler Championship. He was rewarded with an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of Roy Acuff.

“I ate it and slept it, man,” he said of his competitive years. “That’s all I did for a while.”

It was normal during Mattingly’s high school career for him to leave for a fiddle competition on a Friday, play on Saturday and return home late Saturday night or Sunday. His school’s faculty and administration showed flexibility with homework assignments and forgiving Friday absences. He still found time to play in the school’s orchestra.

“Then I kind of started playing in some bluegrass bands and I think that’s when I really decided that I like playing in bands with other people,” he said.

“I still feel this way: It’s not as fun to succeed with something as an individual. It’s more fun to do it as a band or as a group. You’ve got other people with you that are experiencing the same success you are experiencing. So once I discovered that, I loved that. That was where I was most comfortable. I quit playing playing fiddle competitions and started traveling on the road playing, first, in bluegrass bands and then worked into the country music world.”

Think it all worked out for him?

According to Mattingly’s hall of fame bio, he is a founding member of the three-time Grammy-nominated Grascals Bluegrass Band and has played with Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Steve Wariner, the Osborne Brothers and many others.

“Those doors just open,” Mattingly said. “You kind of have to make it work when the door opens. But, man, sometimes it’s not easy to get the doors open, so I’m super thankful for that. I mean, I can look back and forth way down the line now at all those times those doors opened and it’s just a miracle, man. It’s a blessing to to get all those opportunities like that because there are great players and sometimes they don’t get those opportunities. My dad was one of those people. He played and he wanted to try to do big things with it, but every time they would get a chance, it just wouldn’t work out with the bands he was in and things, so finally he had to just give it up and go make a living and raise a family. So I’ve seen that side of it many times. I’m thankful I get to do what I want to really love doing. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m living the dream.”

It was suggested to Mattingly that he has pretty much done the Oklahoma tour because he has toured with Ronnie Dunn, McEntire and Brooks. That sparked a story from Mattingly, who said he got an early career boost from an Oklahoman.

When Mattingly was “young and brave,” he went to a packed club in Louisville and expressed his desire to play with a band that included revered steel guitar player Tommy White. The bravery paid off. The band was Oklahoma music artist Mike Lunsford’s group. After repeated team-ups, Mattingly was offered a job.

That led to Mattingly going on the road with the Forester Sisters, who, in that era, were opening for artists like Kenny Rogers, Lee Greenwood and Ricky Skaggs. Mattingly gained exposure and networked with many other musicians, which resulted in him being summoned to work with Parton. A benefit was instant credibility. If you’re good enough to work for Dolly, you’re good enough for anyone. Parton will contribute a congratulatory video for Mattingly that will be played at the hall of fame ceremony, according to a news release about the event.

The thing Mattingly noticed in his experiences with Oklahoma music artists is they are all hard workers. He said nobody is going to match Brooks’ work ethic.

“But Reba is like that, too,” he said. “When you’re playing with her and she walks over to you and you’ve got to solo, she’s looking at you like ‘I want to hear it -- bring it. Don’t just phone it in. Give it to me.’ And I love that.”

Mattingly remains part of Team Garth. While touring with other artists, Mattingly let it be known that if Brooks calls, he’s leaving to join him. How could he not?

“There are a lot of great organizations, but his organization is so good because the people he has accumulated over time, it’s an incredible group of people,” Mattingly said.

“And basically, what he has done, he has culled through all the people he has ever had and the people he still has are incredible. A lot of them started with him from the very beginning. The production manager was a bartender at the bar Garth was playing at when he was in college. He’s the production manager now. He runs the whole show. And he does great. Nobody is there because they know him. They are there because they are that good. And they the hardest working bunch of people. It makes a total perfectionist out of you, just being there, because you see all these people that never go short of giving everything they have got. I love that and I love being around that, so that’s one of the reasons hopefully I can stay there until I am out to pasture.”

Mattingly may have some butterflies when he sees Brooks watching the hall of fame concert and induction ceremony.

“I’m used to watching him lead the show and I just kind of stand back there and chime in every now and then and play when he throws me the ball,” Mattingly said.

“But to have him sitting out there watching, I’m like, ‘OK.’ And then I’ve got to play some. So it’s exciting, but I’m a little nervous, too. I know Rob Hajacos is too. We are pretty good friends and of course I have been playing his stuff that he has been playing on records for years. I’m a big fan of his. But we are both like, wow. We are not normally doing this. We are normally just playing somewhere. But it’s fun and it’s sweet that he’s coming taking time to do this. He is super busy. The guy has got a billion things going on. But I think that’s just sweet of him to do that. That’s not surprising, though, knowing how he is.”

Mattingly said this about his pending induction:

“It’s a super cool thing to be recognized. You just keep doing what you’re doing every day, taking it one day at a time and trying to be better tomorrow than you are today. In doing what we do, we’re not artists, so we don’t look at record charts or radio or whatever. We just try to do what we are hired to do and satisfy the person that hired us. That’s kind of our thing.”