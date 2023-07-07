The Tulsa-based alt rock band Jasper Wilderness has released a new single, “Did You Cry.”

The song is available on all major streaming platforms and will be included on the group’s forthcoming six-song EP scheduled for release this fall.

“The writing process for this single articulates the transition this last year has taken us through as a band,” guitarist and lead vocalist Gabriel Phillips said in a news release.

In addition to Phillips, Jasper Wilderness includes Sam Bowling (bass), Jacob Brallier (dobro, mandolin), Jeremy Pelotte (drums) and Justin Scott (vocals, keys).

Jasper Wilderness’ songs are reflections from the band members’ lives. The group hopes its music can help others as much as it helps them. Jasper Wilderness is excited to share this project with anybody that may need it.

“Our goal is to create a space for our listeners to find comfort and courage in a world that’s often too loud,” Phillips said. “This song tells the story of a desperate friend at the end of their rope, and sends hope to one that has none.”

Jasper Wilderness will perform Aug. 12 at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

