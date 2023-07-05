Among lyrics in a new Kelly Lang single:

Have you ever lost someone that you loved so dear

Just thinking of them brings you to tears...

Lang wrote the song. Asked if anyone in particular sparked those lyrics, Lang said she lost her father 25 years ago, but she still feels him everywhere.

“I just feel his presence,” she said.

“In my back yard, in my pool area, it’s kind of like a sanctuary. And every day this redbird comes and just sits and stares at me. As a matter of fact, I’ve got several. But this one in particular, we call him pepper because he’s like a big red pepper. And it’s so comforting to me. People have always said, ‘Oh, that’s probably your dad.’ I’m like, yeah, OK, whatever. My dad would come back as a bull or something major, not in a redbird. But it does make me pause. I would be lying if I didn’t say it didn’t bring me comfort.”

Lang’s father was Velton Lang, who served as country music artist Conway Twitty’s road manager for 25 years. Lang couldn’t help but gravitate to the industry and became a music artist in her own right. In 2020, the Oklahoma City-born Lang was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Her new single — “I Think It’s Jesus” — has a July 7 release date.

“I don’t want to be beating people over the head with a Bible,” Lang said. “That’s not the purpose of the song. It’s just like, hey, we are all human. Do you guys experience this, too?”

By “this,” she means the recurring visits from the redbird that make her think about her father. She has lived in her current Tennessee home since 2009 “and, every year, it’s here. It may be a different bird. I don’t know.”

Lang said people will probably listen to the song and think she is “out there.” But she said many other people have had experiences similar to hers.

“I’m like, OK, there’s a universal connection with us all with some of these issues in the song,” she said.

“I Think It’s Jesus” will join the song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” (written more than a decade ago, it became the theme of an Ascension Hospitals advertising campaign) on a new Lang album expected to arrive in the fall.

“It’s an album of inspirational or spiritual songs,” Lang said. “It’s not necessarily a Christian or gospel album. It’s just kind of songs to make you go ‘hmmmm.’ There is a spiritual connection with all of them.”

One of the tracks is titled “Dragonfly.”

“Every time get in the pool, I hold my fingers up and a dragonfly comes and lands on me,” Lang said. “It’s so weird. It’s like this backyard has a supernatural power or something to it.”

The impetus for tackling inspirational material can be linked to a Brooks & Dunn concert Lang attended with her daughter. Lang loves the duo, but she wasn’t expecting to have what she described as an “experience” at the show.

“When Ronnie Dunn sang ‘Red Dirt Road,’ that’s a fun, happy, upbeat song,” she said.

“But when he said ‘That’s where I found Jesus,’ I got the biggest lump in my throat and I almost started crying. I thought, oh my gosh, I didn’t expect a feeling like that. And then I noticed other people were feeling that. Then he sang ‘Believe’ and of course everybody started crying and getting chills and all this stuff. I thought what is that? What is that universal something that humans feel?” And it just kind of led to other things too, like the numbers and the feathers and the birds (in the new single) because all of us have some spiritual connection and we don’t know what it is. We think it’s a coincidence. And I just wanted to name it from my perspective.”

“I Think It’s Jesus” will appear on more than one forthcoming album. Lorrie Morgan recorded it for a pending album, according to Lang, who has a Dolly Parton story to tell.

When Lang wrote “I Think It’s Jesus,” she sent it to Parton because, well, it sounded like something she would like. Parton replied with a handwritten letter complimenting the “beautiful” song. Parton indicated that she’s not presently working on a gospel project, but she may circle back to the song the next time she goes gospel.

“Even if she never, ever cuts it, that just gave me such validity and comfort because I really respect her as a writer,” Lang said. “For her to take the time to do that was really mind-blowing to me and it gave me a lot of excitement.”

Before Parton’s reply arrived, Morgan became interested in “I Think It’s Jesus.” Morgan had already chosen two Lang songs for her next album and asked Lang if she had anything new. Lang was hesitant to let Morgan listen to “I Think It’s Jesus” just in case Parton wanted to call dibs, but Morgan was persistent and has put her own spin on the song.

“Her cut is totally different than mine, so I am looking forward to her fans hearing that version, too,” Lang said.

Lang is among guest artists on Olivia Newton-John’s “Just the Two of Us,” a duets album released posthumously. Lang is featured on their cover of “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart.” Other guest artists on the album are Parton, John Travolta, Paul Anka, Barry Gibb, Jon Secada, Richard Marx and Mariah Carey.

Lang and her husband, T.G. Sheppard, are releasing a new duets album in February. For more on Lang, go to kellylang.net.