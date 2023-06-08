The vast majority of people on the planet have not recorded an album. An introductory question for Bixby-raised music artist Corey Kent was where — or how — do you begin when crafting an album?

“I start thinking about what journey or what season of life I am in,” he said. “What has been my journey since the last record?”

Kent said that on the eve of the release of his newest album. The album (his third overall and his first since signing with Sony Music Nashville/RCA Records Nashville) is titled “Blacktop” because blacktop was part of his journey.

“When I started this record, when I started recording some of the songs, I was working at a pavement company in Dallas because the world had shut down and I had to choose between unemployment or learning how to do something new,” he said. “If there is work in front of you, you take the work. I had two little girls and a little boy on the way, and I had to provide and music wasn’t an option, so I started working at a pavement company.”

Kent said he did a little bit of everything for the pavement company.

“I got to go out in the field, and I realized I definitely didn’t want to do that,” he said. “That was the man’s man work. That’s the tough work. I moved out of that into a role called the estimator. I got to use my business degree. I went to Oklahoma State. I was always pretty good at math and pretty good at business analytics. I got to look at blueprints and estimate the bid on multimillion dollar jobs in the pavement industry. I wasn’t very good at it. I tried my best, but I learned quick and had some great mentors there. They were all rooting for me to get back to music. They knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Mission accomplished.

The new album, which features the 2022 platinum single “Wild as Her,” is called “Blacktop” to pay tribute to people in the pavement industry. He said those people helped him through the toughest “season” of his life and allowed him to put food on the table for his family at a time when he was unable to do it with music. It’s also the album that got him back on the road full-time with music.

“This is the most autobiographical and reflective thing I have written, but it is also the most up-tempo and high energy thing I have written because I feel like it has been 90 miles per hour or 100 miles per hour everywhere we go for the last two years while making this record,” he said. “It is full of high-energy stuff.”

When answering the question about where to begin when making an album, Kent emphasized that everything starts with songs, period. You write from a place that embodies “what you have been living” and you try to find words that make you feel something and are authentic.

Kent released singles — “Wild As Her,” “How You Know You Made It,” “Man of the House,” “Something’s Gonna Kill Me” — in advance of the album’s arrival and has been performing those songs at shows. He played many unreleased songs during a Grand Ole Opry performance two days before the album dropped. He had made his Opry debut in January at Ryman Auditorium, the original Opry home, because the Grand Ole Opry House was being tweaked. The recent Opry gig was his first opportunity to step into the circle at the Opry House.

Kent has been climbing on stages for as long as he can remember. He said he was in a western swing band at age 11 and played with Roy Clark and the Oak Ridge Boys. He doesn’t get nervous anymore. He got nervous at the Opry.

“You just feel the weight of all the people that have gone before you that have carried the torch, and it’s your turn to carry the torch,” he said.

The performance at the Opry came during a week that included a sold-out album release show, doing promotion for the release of “Blacktop” and writing new songs. He called it the busiest week of his career.

“I don’t live in Nashville,” Kent said. “I live there in Frisco (Texas). So when I’m in Nashville I just tell my team to stack me up and work me as hard as you can because I’m here to work. When I go home, I’m there to be home. That’s kind of the mentality and approach when take when I am in Nashville. It’s time to put your head down and work. We will work from 6:30 to 7 a.m. to midnight every day.”

Kent compared writing songs to prepping for and taking a college entrance exam. When you’re done, you just want to watch a dumb movie and wind down.

“That’s how you feel after you write a song most of the time because you haven’t stopped actively thinking for three, four, five hours at a time,” he said.

“It’s an interesting thing. A lot of people would say (writing songs is) an easy job and, in the grand scheme of things, it is ... but it’s also mentally exhausting. It’s more exhausting than what I was doing at the pavement company. And I was doing that and staring at blueprints and measuring. This is a different kind of thinking. With math, you can fall into some patterns. With this, it’s like staring at a jigsaw puzzle all day.”

Some of those completed “puzzles” became available with the release of “Blacktop.” Kent, asked how he feels about the album, said his favorite quote is nobody great ever sounded like anybody else. And he believes he created something that doesn’t sound like anybody else.

“It’s going to be a new flavor for country music,” Kent said. “And if you hear one of these songs on the radio between two other songs, you’re going to have to go ‘what was that?’

“The reason I say that is ... I just write differently than anyone else and it’s distinct, but the other thing is I worked with a guy named Jay Joyce on this record, and he is responsible for my favorite country record ever, which is ‘Chief’ by Eric Church. Jay Joyce is really outside the box on production and how he approaches the recording process. Just everything he does sounds different than everything on radio. I’m most excited about just creating something I really believe is new and unique in country music and being able to put my stamp on country music and going, ‘hey, I was here. I did it my way. I did it different. And this is who I am.’”

