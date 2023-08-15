Tickets? Parking? Concessions?

Here’s what you should know if you are planning on attending a Wednesday, Aug. 16 concert event featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper at the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium.

A limited number of tickets are still available. Those planning to attend are highly encouraged to reserve parking spaces on campus near the venue. Concert tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster. Parking passes may be purchased at ParkWhiz. Free offsite parking is available at OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., and includes free shuttle rides to/from Chapman Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday and continuing every 15 minutes until midnight.

Campus parking lots open to the public at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers should enter campus parking lots from South Harvard Avenue or South Delaware Avenue. The 11th Street entrance will be closed.

Stadium gates open at 3:45 p.m. Per tour protocol, walk-through metal detectors will be used and a clear bag policy will be enforced. Backpacks and bags larger than 6x6x12 are prohibited.

A DJ will entertain guests until the concert begins at 5:45 p.m. when Cooper takes the stage followed by Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Cash will not be accepted at Chapman Stadium concession stands, so attendees should plan to use credit/debit cards or other forms of electronic payment. Cooling stations will be available in the Reynolds Center arena adjacent to the stadium.

Concertgoers can register for university-generated information, such as weather alerts or other important notifications, by texting TUConcert to 79516.

