Tommy Howell recorded material for his second album at Johnny Cash’s cabin.

Cool, right?

It’s a hell of a life the actor-turned-musician is having. He wrote a song about it.

Howell, who will eternally be linked to Tulsa because he starred as Ponyboy Curtis in the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” is returning to town for a Saturday, Aug. 26 concert at the Venue Shrine.

When last in Tulsa, Howell and his band opened for Tanya Tucker at the Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue. Howell pivoted to music during the pandemic and released a debut album (“American Storyteller”) in February. He performed tracks from the album at the River Spirit show, including “Hell of a Life.”

“Hell of a Life” is an autobiographical song that recaps his filmography. The lyrics mention saving an alien (“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”), shooting down a helicopter while yelling “Wolverines” (“Red Dawn”), reciting Robert Frost while staring at the sun (“The Outsiders”) and other movie experiences.

The song reminds listeners they might have missed a movie (“Grandview, U.S.A.”) he did with Patrick Swayze and Jamie Lee Curtis, but the film had some “lovely benefits on the side.” Curious what those benefits were? You’ll just have to keep wondering.

Howell said the inspiration for “Hell of a Life” came from other actors who sought to become music artists — and they refuse to talk about their careers.

“And I find that to be ridiculous, really,” he said.

“At the end of the day, when people have supported somebody like myself for 40 years in the film business, and I go and I’m in an intimate setting where we can tell stories and play some music, I am going to refuse to talk about the films that I was a part of? That seems insulting not only to the people that have paid money, but the people that I’ve worked with over the years. I’ve got a lot to say when it comes to the 250 productions that I’ve been a part of since I was 10 years old. And not only am I proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish, but I think working with people like Elizabeth Taylor and Patrick Swayze and Ann-Margret and Jeff Daniels and the greats that I’ve been able to cross paths with over the years deserve to be spoken about, especially to the audience that has questions about that sort of thing.”

Howell said he is old enough to have been a part of “old” Hollywood, adding that he caught the tail end of the golden years. The film he did with Taylor — bona fide “old” Hollywood royalty — was “Young Toscanini” in 1988.

“So when we came up with ‘Hell of a Life,’ I really wanted to let the audience know that I’m not afraid to talk about my career as an actor because, let’s face it, that’s really how they know me. That’s who I am first and foremost.”

Howell said he is taking his music career seriously now and is fighting an uphill battle. People see yet another actor trying to sing, and there’s baggage that comes with that.

“And certainly it’s not all good,” he said. “But I’m not doing this part time. This is a full-time gig for me. I have a band and I write every day and we rehearse three times a week and we travel and we perform and we work hard at this, so it’s not something that I’m doing just occasionally when I feel like it in between films.”

Howell said he considers himself a music artist “first” and an actor “second” now. He still loves to act. He’ll soon be in the Netflix action comedy series “Obliterated” from the creators of “Cobra Kai.”

“That being said, the music business has given me the opportunity to be real picky when it comes to choosing the roles that I want to play,” he said.

“There are a lot of unhappy actors out there playing roles they don’t want to play to pay bills, and suddenly I’m not one of them. So music has really changed my life that way.”

Howell said performing music brings him joy because it allows him to connect with people, “and that’s what it’s all about.”

“I can’t tell you how many people come to my shows to take a picture with Ponyboy, but when they end up leaving, they are fans of the music, and that’s really the tell-tale sign right there for me,” he said.

Howell said he didn’t start making music to become famous (already there) or get rich. It was something he started doing because he loved it.

“If you had told me two years ago I would be opening for people like Tanya Tucker and Lynyrd Skynyrd (Aug. 6 in Sturgis, South Dakota), I would have laughed in your face,” he said. “But here we are.”

Howell expects opportunities in the music world to continue if he keeps plugging away. His second album could be ready for release by the end of the year.

Let’s close with this: In “Hell of a Life,” Howell sings that, if he had to pick a favorite from his career, he would still be the little greaser (Ponyboy) from ‘68. “The Outsiders,” written by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton while she was a student at Will Rogers High School, is set in the 1960s.

“Everybody has gone on to have big careers that were part of that movie, but most of us started there,” he said. “I had done a few things — I did ‘E.T.’ — and I think Matt Dillon had done a couple of films as well, and he was certainly the veteran of the group. But most of us were just cutting our teeth right there.”

Continuing, Howell said Tulsa has always been kind to him.

“The community means so much to me, just the way they all rallied around the Admiral Twin when that was destroyed to rebuild it,” he said.

“And when Danny O’Connor was trying to put together the Outsiders House Museum, the community rallied again. Whether you were roofing people or electricians or whatever you were, ‘The Outsiders’ was a part of their family and part of their heart and they were showing up there to pitch in and help out and help build it. That place has become a desired destination for a lot of young kids, and I’m so glad it’s going to be there for years and years and years, and that’s what Tulsa represents to me. I sure hope people come see us at the Venue Shrine. We go there to connect with the people. We play music. We sing songs. But we are there to hug it out and take pictures and sign books and have a damn good time.”

