The daily performance schedule has been announced for Rocklahoma 2023 which will be Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 3.

An Aug. 31 pre-party will be available to weekend pass holders.

Rocklahoma, staged at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor, will feature three full days of performances from top rock acts including Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor and more. Eddie Trunk will again serve as host.

A limited number of Rocklahoma passes are still available at Rocklahoma.com and fans can save by purchasing before week of show price increases. The festival’s brand new app is available for download at Rocklahoma.com/mobileapp, allowing fans to create their own personal schedule and access the most up-to-date information ahead of and during the festival weekend.

The full list of music performance times (subject to change) is below:

Thursday, Aug. 31 pre-party

Roadhouse

7 p.m. Voodoo Moonshine

8:05 p.m. Bulletboys

9:20 p.m. L.A. Guns

10:50 p.m. Warrant

Friday, September 1

Freedom Stage

1:30 p.m. Fame on Fire

3 p.m. Ayron Jones

4:40 p.m. Daughtry

7:30 p.m. Chevelle

9:50 p.m. Godsmack

Renegade Stage

12:50 p.m. Dead Poet Society

2:15 p.m. Flat Black

3:45 p.m. Buck Stone Cherry

5:35 p.m. Atreyu

8:40 p.m. Code Orange

11:45 p.m. Shot of Poison

Roadhouse

10:50 a.m. Eyebolt

11:35 a.m. Small Town Syndrome

12:20 p.m. Dead West

6:30 p.m. Skid Row

Saturday, Sept. 2

Freedom Stage

1:48 p.m. Plush

3:09 p.m. P.O.D.

4:45 p.m. Theory of a Deadman

8:14 p.m. Bush

10:15 p.m. Limp Bizkit

Renegade Stage

1:13 p.m. Dayseeker

2:26 p.m. Crobot

3:57 p.m. Fuel

5:38 p.m. The Hu

7:16 p.m. Asking Alexandria

9:22 p.m. GWAR

11:35 p.m. Steven Adler

Roadhouse

10:40 a.m. Bat Allison

11:20 a.m. Daymes Rocket

12 p.m. Snake Bite Whisky

12:40 p.m. 90LB Wrench

6:22 p.m. Kix

Sunday, Sept. 3

Freedom Stage

1:30 p.m. Mothica

3 p.m. Mammoth WVH

4:40 p.m. Corey Taylor

8 p.m. Rob Zombie

10:10 p.m. Pantera

Renegade Stage

12:50 p.m. Broken Love

2:15 p.m. From Ashes to New

3:45 p.m. Filter

5:35 p.m. Jinjer

9:15 p.m. Ministry

Roadhouse

10:45 a.m. Nova Rex

11:30 a.m. Dime Store Riot

12:15 p.m. Stonebreed

6:30 p.m. Buckcherry