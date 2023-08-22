The daily performance schedule has been announced for Rocklahoma 2023 which will be Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 3.
An Aug. 31 pre-party will be available to weekend pass holders.
Rocklahoma, staged at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor, will feature three full days of performances from top rock acts including Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor and more. Eddie Trunk will again serve as host.
A limited number of Rocklahoma passes are still available at Rocklahoma.com and fans can save by purchasing before week of show price increases. The festival’s brand new app is available for download at Rocklahoma.com/mobileapp, allowing fans to create their own personal schedule and access the most up-to-date information ahead of and during the festival weekend.
The full list of music performance times (subject to change) is below:
Thursday, Aug. 31 pre-party
Roadhouse
7 p.m. Voodoo Moonshine
8:05 p.m. Bulletboys
9:20 p.m. L.A. Guns
10:50 p.m. Warrant
Friday, September 1
Freedom Stage
1:30 p.m. Fame on Fire
3 p.m. Ayron Jones
4:40 p.m. Daughtry
7:30 p.m. Chevelle
9:50 p.m. Godsmack
Renegade Stage
12:50 p.m. Dead Poet Society
2:15 p.m. Flat Black
3:45 p.m. Buck Stone Cherry
5:35 p.m. Atreyu
8:40 p.m. Code Orange
11:45 p.m. Shot of Poison
Roadhouse
10:50 a.m. Eyebolt
11:35 a.m. Small Town Syndrome
12:20 p.m. Dead West
6:30 p.m. Skid Row
Saturday, Sept. 2
Freedom Stage
1:48 p.m. Plush
3:09 p.m. P.O.D.
4:45 p.m. Theory of a Deadman
8:14 p.m. Bush
10:15 p.m. Limp Bizkit
Renegade Stage
1:13 p.m. Dayseeker
2:26 p.m. Crobot
3:57 p.m. Fuel
5:38 p.m. The Hu
7:16 p.m. Asking Alexandria
9:22 p.m. GWAR
11:35 p.m. Steven Adler
Roadhouse
10:40 a.m. Bat Allison
11:20 a.m. Daymes Rocket
12 p.m. Snake Bite Whisky
12:40 p.m. 90LB Wrench
6:22 p.m. Kix
Sunday, Sept. 3
Freedom Stage
1:30 p.m. Mothica
3 p.m. Mammoth WVH
4:40 p.m. Corey Taylor
8 p.m. Rob Zombie
10:10 p.m. Pantera
Renegade Stage
12:50 p.m. Broken Love
2:15 p.m. From Ashes to New
3:45 p.m. Filter
5:35 p.m. Jinjer
9:15 p.m. Ministry
Roadhouse
10:45 a.m. Nova Rex
11:30 a.m. Dime Store Riot
12:15 p.m. Stonebreed
6:30 p.m. Buckcherry