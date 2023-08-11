Geoff Tate, best known for 30-plus years as the vocalist and creative force behind the progressive metal band Queensryche, and Dutch rock guitarist Adrian Vandenberg of the groups Vandenberg and Whitesnake are teaming for a Wednesday, March 13 show at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets for the reserved seat show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the box office or at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $45, plus fees.
A news release about the show said the set list for the show is expected to include songs like “Silent Lucidity,” “Jet City Woman,” “Burning Heart,” “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night” and new music.
The Maine is bringing The Sweet Sixteen Tour to Tulsa for a Thursday, Dec. 14 performance at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets start at $35, plus fees. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the box office and at cainsballroom.com.