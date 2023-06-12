Folks seem fascinated by Garth Brooks’ alter ego, Chris Gaines.

And those folks got jazzed all over again when, in a recent interview, the Oklahoma country music superstar mentioned more Gaines music could be on the horizon.

For those who need an introduction, Gaines — a rock version of Brooks — was created for a motion picture project (“The Lamb”) that never materialized. In anticipation of the film, Brooks released the album “Garth Brooks in... the Life of Chris Gaines” in 1999 and it went double platinum.

So, whatever happened to that guy? He could be back.

Brooks was an interview subject when Billboard Country Live in Conversation was christened June 7 in Nashville. The interview covered myriad subjects, but talk of new Gaines music had “go viral” written all over it.

In a recap posted to garthbrooks.com, Brooks indicated more Gaines music might be in the works.

“The Gaines project was a lot of time put in — because it’s not natural, you’re acting on a record — but I want to do it simply for people who love the Gaines project,” Brooks said. “And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for me. It challenged me as a vocalist.”

Brook said he doesn’t now when he’s going to get to do more Gaines, “but it’s on the list.”

Brooks is launching a new radio network through TuneIn this summer. To read the story, go here.