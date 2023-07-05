“Tunes Above Tulsa,” a free weekly music series highlighting local artists, continues this month at the Mayo Hotel Penthouse Rooftop Bar.

The series, which began in April, features a diverse lineup of local talent from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday.

The July lineup includes the blues-fueled Dustin Pittsley Band (July 6), funk, rock and everything in between from the Tori Ruffin Trio (July 13), music producer, composer and pianist Max Holm (July 20) and versatile multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Jesse Aycock and his band (July 27).

Depending on weather, performances will take place outside on the rooftop patio or inside the climate-controlled bar.

“This series has been a lot of fun for us,” Macy Snyder-Amatucci, vice president of Brickhugger LLC and CEO of Beautiful Hospitality LLC, said in a news release.

“With the arrival of the warmer weather, we’ve moved the music inside on the nights when the temperature is just too hot. However, we still have plenty of evenings when it cools off enough for people to enjoy the beautiful sunset, view of downtown and the music outside on the rooftop while relaxing with friends and cocktails.”

The Mayo Hotel is located at 115 W. Fifth Street. Patrons must be 21-over to enter the bar.