River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 25. 8 p.m. $40-$85.

Counting Crows, Aug. 26. 8 p.m. $20-$135.

Candlebox, Sept. 7. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

Russell Dickerson, Sept. 8. $30-$50.

REO Speedwagon, Sept. 9. 8 p.m. $60-$70.

Chicago, Sept. 14. 8 p.m. $50-up.

Jake Owen, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $40-$85.

Beach Boys, Sept. 28. 8 p.m. $41-up.

Ann Wilson, Sept. 30. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Foreigner, Oct. 5. 8 p.m. $40-$55.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 20. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

ZZ Top, Oct. 26. 8 p.m. $50-$95.

John Waite, Oct. 28. On sale Aug. 25.

Dwight Yoakam, Nov. 2. 8 p.m. $60-$70.

Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 9. 8 p.m. $35-up.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bok center.com, 866-726-5287

Nickelback, Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $40-$200.

Carin Leon, Sept. 23. 8 p.m.

Luke Bryan, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $39.50-$199.50.

Jonas Brothers, Oct. 3. 7:30 p.m. $35-$225.

Paw Patrol Live!, Oct. 6-8. $33-$155.

WWE Smackdown, Oct. 13. $24-$109.

Nitro Circus, Oct. 14. 7 p.m. $29-$79.

OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons, Oct. 19. 7 p.m. $8-$246.

Nate Bargatze, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $39.75-$79.75.

NeedtoBreathe, Oct. 21. $29.95-$79.95.

Chris Stapleton, Oct. 26. 7 p.m. $59.75-$139.75.

Aerosmith, Nov. 4. $69.95-$499.95.

MercyMe/TobyMac/Zach Williams, Nov. 9. 7 p.m. $19-$131.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Nov. 29. $33-$103.

Lauren Daigle, Nov. 30. 7:30 p.m. $43.50-$133.50.

Jon Pardi, Dec. 1. 7 p.m. $39.75-$99.75.

OU vs. Arkansas basketball, Dec. 9.

For King + Country, Dec. 16. $28.99-$204.

Parker McCollum, Dec. 30. $21-$81.

PBR, Jan. 19-20. On sale soon.

Bassmaster Classic, March 22-24.

Tim McGraw, April 13. $39.50-$189.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Top Rank Boxing, Aug. 26. 5:30 p.m. $49.50-$129.50.

Megan Moroney, Sept. 8. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Switchfoot, Sept. 16. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Jefferson Starship, Sept. 21. 8 p.m. $25.50-$45.50.

Dire Straits Legacy, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Steve Wariner, Sept. 27. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Robert Cray Band, Sept. 30. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

John Conlee, Oct. 4. 8 p.m. $19.50-$29.50.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Oct. 6. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT

Nanyehi, Oct. 13-14. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Bobby Bones, Oct. 20. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Little River Band, Nov. 1. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Marty Stuart, Nov. 3. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Sara Evans, Nov. 10. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Clay Walker, Nov. 15. 8 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Jim Jefferies, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Travis Tritt, Nov. 30. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Marcus King, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $42.50-$65.

Easton Corbin, Dec. 9. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Clint Black, Dec. 28. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Beth Hart, Sept. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $45-$85.

John Crist, Sept. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $26.75-$146.75.

Whose Live Anyway?, Sept. 23. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50-$56.

Alice in Chains, Sept. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Game Grumps Live, Sept. 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-up.

Black Veil Brides & VV, Oct. 5. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$49.50.

Eslabon Armado, Oct. 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Celebrating David Bowie, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Static X & Sevendust, Oct. 24. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $35-$134.50.

Tech N9ne/Hollywood Undead, Nov. 1. 7 p.m. $39.50-$224.

Steve Trevino, Nov. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $27.50-$200.

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $49-$249.

Grupo Frontera, Nov. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

James “Murr” Murray, Nov. 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$76.65.

Kansas, Nov. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $49.50-$122.50.

85 South Show Live, Nov. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $57-$297.

A Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$249.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cains ballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Granger Smith, Aug. 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Shining the Light on Brain Injuries, Aug. 26. Doors at 7 p.m.

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Aug. 31. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-up.

Margo Price, Sept. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Ned Ledoux, Sept. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-up.

Local Natives, Sept. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$68.

Aly and AJ, Sept. 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-up.

That 90s Party, Sept. 22. Doors at 8 p.m.

Poolside, Sept. 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-up.

The Used, Sept. 25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $45-up.

Wilco, Sept. 26. Door at 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

King Cabbage Brass Band, Sept. 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $15.20-up.

The Melvins & Boris, Oct. 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-up.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Owl City, Oct. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50.

Teddy Swims, Oct. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $30-up.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Oct. 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-$95.

Death From Above 1979, Oct. 26. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$55.

Ian Munsick, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$65.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $26-$50.

Rock-N-Folk-N-Chili Cook Off, Nov. 4. Doors at 5:30 p.m.

The Moth Mainstage, Nov. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $50.

Paul Cauthen, Nov. 10. $30.

Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Nov. 12. Doors at 11 a.m.

The Struts, Nov. 18. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29-up.

Royal Blood, Nov. 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$65.

Moon Taxi, Dec. 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30.

American Aquarium, Dec. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $20-up.

The Maine, Dec. 14. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-up.

J.R. Carroll/Kaitlin Butts, Dec. 31. Doors at 8 p.m. $28.

The Bison Birthday Bash, Dec. 21. Doors at 5:30 p.m.

San Holo, Jan. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-up.

Geoff Tate/Adrian Vandenberg, March 13. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $37-up.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Trace Adkins, Sept. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$55.

Casey Donahew, Oct. 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.

Billy Ocean, Oct. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $15.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Prelude: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5—Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Sept. 9, $20-78.

Alingon Mitra Live- SAPAF, Sept. 9, $25.

Jagged Little Pill—Celebrity Attractions & TPAC Presents, Sept. 12-13, $32-100.

A Man of No Importance—World Stage Theatre Company, Sept. 15, $15-25.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical—Theatre Tulsa, Sept. 15-Oct. 1, $29.25-47.50.

An Evening with Bernie Taupin: Scattershot—Bob Dylan Center, Sept. 16, $65.

Junction Trio—Chamber Music Tulsa, Sept. 17, $5-25.

Disney’s Aladdin—Celebrity Attractions, Sept. 26-Oct. 1, $25-95.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala/concert, Sept. 16. 7:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns, Oct. 19. 7 p.m.

Grady Nichols Christmas Show, Dec. 5.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter tulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Black Jacket Symphony/Hotel California, Oct. 18. 7 p.m.

Matt Rife, Oct. 20. SOLD OUT

Temptations/Four Tops, Oct. 26. $59.50-$94.50.

Johnny Cash Official Concert Experience, Nov. 12. $39.50-$79.50.

Ryan Adams, Nov. 19.

Mania, Abba tribute, Jan. 30. 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features the Hot Club Happy Hour with Mike Richie and Paul Eicher along with Shelby Eicher and Nathan Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m.

