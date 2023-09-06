The Hip-Hop 918 music event returns to Guthrie Green from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
A news advisory said legendary Long Island hip-hop duo EPMD is headlining the free concert. Guests can also enjoy opening performances by platinum-selling artist Joeski Love and local hip-hop musicians Steph Simon and the Straight Outta Tulsa Diamonds.
Host Playya 1000 and DJ Doc Free will keep the music going between sets.
Attendees can purchase food from Primo’s Chicken, Sweet Lisa’s BBQ, Cajun Boil, Street Sweets and Taystee Shaved Ice food trucks, plus drinks from En Fuego.
Guthrie Green is located at 111 E. Reconciliation Way.
For more details about Hip-Hop 918, visit guthriegreen.com