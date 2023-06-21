The Hut at Tulsa’s Engine Room boxing gym, 316 E. 11th St., is hosting a free night of music from Beau Roberson (Pilgrim) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday June 22, announced Engine Room owner Aaron Sloan.

The event is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to tour the gym and watch sparring from the Engine Room’s competition team.

Shelby Remy and Spencer Snow’s Salt & Lime, 1121 S. Elgin Ave., a restaurant specializing in Margaritas and Oklahoma/Tex Mex -- and the most recent addition to the Gunboat Park neighborhood -- will be open for business during the event.

“We’re happy our power is back on and we can do another free, fun event to showcase all of the development in Gunboat Park, as well as the Hut, our new event space,” Sloan said. “It should be a great evening to enjoy live music on our deck from one of our favorite Tulsa musicians.”