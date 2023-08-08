Lydia Fletcher Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Lydia Fletcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dewayne Bryan is not one for the spotlight, especially when it comes to his son Zach’s fame.

Yet, as fans continue to sell out Zach Bryan shows across the country, the spotlight on Dewayne, Zach and the entire Bryan family continues to grow.

Though Zach was born in Okinawa, Japan, during his father’s naval service, he spent most of his years in Oologah, around 30 miles outside of Tulsa.

Dewayne said Zach began writing poetry around age 12 and was given his first guitar by his grandfather a few years later.

At 17, Zach followed his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy. During his service, which involved deployments to Bahrain and Djibouti, Zach began posting the songs he’d written on social media. Soon after, people began to flock to his videos, appreciating the raw lyricism and Americana style.

Dewayne said Zach eventually took some leave time from the Navy to record his debut album, “DeAnn,” which released in 2019.

The all-acoustic album features complex coming-of-age topics such as love, survival and grief — which is especially present, as the album is named after his late mother.

Soon, Zach was on his way to international stardom with the release of “Elisabeth” and the "Quiet, Heavy Dreams” EP in 2020.

Now signed to Warner Music Group, he has accrued over 6.3 billion global streams to date.

“Zachary’s always had this ‘jump off a cliff and build his wings on the way down’ attitude,” Dewayne said about how his son approaches life. “Sometimes it’s frustrating, but I think he’s maintained it through this.”

Dewayne said regardless of this haphazard approach, he thinks Zach is making strong business decisions and appreciates his son staying humble through the process.

One of these decisions was the release of “American Heartbreak,” a two-hour, 34-track album. This decision proved successful, and Zach had two more releases in 2022.

His song “Something in the Orange” became the longest charting country single for a male artist on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts after being there for 65 weeks as of July 31.

“I can’t keep track of all this, to be honest,” said Dewayne about his son’s achievements. “There’s just no way to describe what it’s like being the parent of this person.”

Party dad



Zach Bryan’s Burn Burn Burn tour will be at the BOK Center on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Charles Wesley Godwin and JR Carroll are the opening acts.

While both nights of the tour are sold out, QuikTrip is presenting free pre-show parties both nights outside BOK Center before the shows. Dewayne is hosting the parties.

Once tailgates like this are planned, Dewayne said he loves finding artists to perform for those attending the pre-show party as well as those awaiting barricade spots in line.

Performers for Friday include Zac Wenzel, Adara Kay, Garrett Brown and Cam Allen on the main stage and Jacob Hoss Miller and Addi Gastelum on the acoustic stage, which is in front of the venue line. Saturday’s performers include Carly Nash and Conner Wilson, Austin Dixon with Jeremy Sutddard, Ramsey Thornston, and Casey West on mainstage and Emily Hollingshed and Kaden Madden on the acoustic stage. Dewayne said they will be performing mainly original works with a few covers, as well.

“The reason I chose these artists, in a time when there are so many, is character, creativity, selfless spirit of giving and a true love of music,” Dewayne said. “These kids will play as hard for one as they would for 5,000.”

Along with hosting a pre-show with QuikTrip, Dewayne said he is hosting a post-show party at bars near the arena.

The pre-shows are free to attend, and the post-show has a $10 cover, which gives attendees access to all three venues: The Hunt Club, Inner Circle Vodka Bar and Cabin Boys Brewpub. Each venue will have a set of performers, as well, so attendees can experience a full night of live music. Performances begin as early as 9 p.m. and conclude when the venues close.

Dewayne also encourages those who couldn't get tickets to Zach Bryan’s tour to attend a pre-party and then other shows happening that night at venues like Lowdown and Cain’s Ballroom, and then return to the post-party.

'Where the real fans are'

The Zach Bryan Fan Group on Facebook has over 147,000 members from across the globe. The group wasn't something Dewayne started, but he has become highly involved in the group and often comments and communicates with the fans. He also works hard to make sure fans from all over have the opportunity to connect and hear his son's music.

Dewayne said he not only watches Zach’s success grow but has noticed more people recognize him and his wife, Anna, at shows, especially since hosting tailgates.

Though his tradition of wearing bib overalls and wacky shoes may make him more recognizable, Dewayne said some fans have crossed personal boundaries, including searching for private contact information.

Dewayne said this has been especially noticeable to him in the last year, and the fight for privacy isn't just something his son struggles with now.

“Everything he does is under such scrutiny now,” said Dewayne about how fame has impacted Zach. “He’s still a 27-year-old young man. He still needs to have fun.”

Despite this, Dewayne and Anna said they love interacting with the fans and want to foster the community that supports Zach.

One of the ways he said he does this is with “Dad Comps,” which are tickets arena venues give him to place in the hands of fans. Dewayne said he uses them to give fans the opportunity to either see the show or see it from a better view.

And while he tries to attend as many shows as possible, he makes sure to have a designated “ticket fairy” to hand out the 10 tickets he’s allotted when he’s not there.

“People ask me all the time ‘why are you back here, can’t you be in VIP or something?’,” Dewayne said. “Yeah, I can, but this is cool. This is where the real fans are.”

More events Zach Bryan’s return to Oklahoma for concerts at BOK Center will be accompanied by two Oklahoma Smokeshow street parties, presented by QuikTrip. The free events feature local musicians on a main and acoustic stage each night, as well as drinks, yard games and food trucks. Oklahoma Smokeshow WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday WHERE: Third Street and Denver Avenue Friday performers: Zac Wenzel, Adara Kay, Garrett Brown, Cam Allen, Jacob Hoss Miller and Addi Gastelum Saturday performers: Carly Nash and Conner Wilson, Austin Dixon with Jeremy Studdard, Ramsey Thornston, Casey West, Emily Hollingshed and Kaden Madden Post-show party Begins at 9 p.m. with performances by Casey West, Wes Nelson, Brian Dicus and the Mercenaries, Levi Walker and Ty Smith. There is a $10 cover charge that gets attendees into all three venues (Inner Circle Vodka Bar, Cabin Boys Brewpub and The Hunt Club).

