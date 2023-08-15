Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Among Def Leppard’s hit songs is “Rock of Ages.”

Chapman Stadium hasn’t rocked in ages — at least from a music standpoint.

That will change Wednesday, when the University of Tulsa’s football stadium plays host to Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Alice Cooper. It will be the first major concert event at the stadium since New Kids on the Block played to a sold-out crowd of 42,000 there in 1990.

“This is kind of proof of concept,” TU president Brad Carson said. “We haven’t used Chapman Stadium in 30 years for concerts, but I would like to be bringing shows here three, four, five, six times a year. I think it’s great for the university. People see how beautiful it is. It’s a great use of a facility that, other than football, is unused. I think it’s great for the community. It’s the right size venue for certain types of bands. It’s great to have them coming through here to play. I hope this is the first of many.”

About that: The undertaking of the show opens the door for future business, according to Jeff Nickler, a senior vice president with Oak View Group and a former BOK Center general manager who has long wanted to bring a stadium show to TU.

“We are coming into a venue where arguably there hasn’t been a major concert in over three decades,” Nickler said.

“It is a brand-new experience for the promoter, in this case being Live Nation, and for the venue, in this case being the University of Tulsa, to take a venue that hasn’t been used for a concert in several years and produce a modern full-scale concert. Assuming the show goes off without a hitch, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, and assuming the fans show up, I think this will be the beginning of several shows at the University of Tulsa. In fact, since we have announced this show, I have already gotten calls from other concert promoters inquiring about doing concerts at TU.”

Why hasn’t Chapman Stadium been used more often for concerts? Carson speculated it wasn’t a priority for the university. He wants it to be more of a priority. He said TU has 124 buildings (and three million square feet). A lot of the time, those spaces are empty. Why not use them for cultural activities?

Carson said he will “of course” be at the upcoming concert and hopes to see everyone there because it will be a great show. He joked — or was he joking? — that he will be crowd surfing.

Nickler, asked if there are any unique hurdles in staging a concert event at Chapman Stadium, said they are starting from scratch in a lot of ways in producing a show at the venue “because we are learning everything for the first time.”

Continuing, Nickler said Chapman Stadium is a beautiful college football venue that was not designed “in all ways” to host a concert. About 8,000 fans will be on the field. The stadium was designed for guest access to the stands rather than the field. Finding a way to provide access to the field was part of the logistical challenge, along with formulating plans for safety, restrooms and concessions.

“The university has been so receptive and helpful,” Nickler said. “In fact, they have even taken out parts of the existing field wall that goes along the side of the grandstands and helped us create additional points of ingress and egress off of the field. That by itself is probably the biggest challenge.”

Speaking of big: Nickler said a “gigantic” stage — 120 feet wide by 80 feet deep — was built for the show. If you’re going to build an enormous stage, you have to find a way to get tractor trailers full of equipment near where you want the stage to be.

“It wasn’t easy, but I think we all collectively feel really good about where we are now and having a plan to host other very large-scale events like this in the future,” Nickler said.

“The people who do this, Jeff and his team and all the promoters, are very professional,” Carson said. “They know how to get this done. It’s quite an undertaking. We have been able to do it all and it is going to go off without a hitch, but it has been interesting to watch and learn.”

All the planning and work to bring a concert to Chapman Stadium is going to be worth it, according to Nickler.

“It is my goal, and now our goal as Oak View Group, to really make Tulsa that premier concert destination in Oklahoma,” he said. “To do that, you have to have a venue that can host a band through every stage of its life cycle.”

Explaining, Nickler said a young “baby” band could “break” at the Vanguard or a small venue in Tulsa. Then that same band, in a perfect world, could work its way up to Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa Theater, BOK Center and Chapman Stadium.

“We were missing, in a lot of cases, that next step in a lot of artists’ life cycles,” Nickler said, referring to Tulsa. “And, looking at the modern touring world, there are a lot more artists who are choosing to headline small stadiums. There are a few Taylor Swifts and Beyonces who can sell out these 65,000- or 70,000-cap football stadiums, but there are a lot of artists who are looking for that sweet spot of a 20,000 to 35,000-cap venue. It’s why you are seeing a lot of Major League Baseball stadiums do a lot of shows and why you are seeing a lot of Major League Soccer stadiums do some shows. Chapman Stadium on the TU campus fits into that small stadium capacity perfectly. To the original point, if we can nail this show and execute this show, this really should open the door to a lot of future business at TU.”

