The 2023 Born & Raised Music Festival unveiled its daily lineups.
Scheduled Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept 16, the “outlaw,” Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping festival will take place on Rocklahoma turf at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. A pre-party is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Born & Raised will feature headlining sets from Gary Allan on Thursday, genre-bending Texas band Whiskey Myers on Friday and Oklahoma’s own Turnpike Troubadours on Saturday.
More than 40 acts are slated to perform throughout the Patriot Auto Group-presented festival including Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly and many more.
The pre-party will be a campground barbeque party featuring performances from 49 Winchester, The Damn Quails, Kat Hasty and Wyatt Flores. All three-day weekend passes include free access to the pre-party along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.
Single day, weekend and camping passes are all on sale now. Single day passes are available for $59 for Thursday and $79 for Friday and Saturday, plus fees. General admission “In the Meadow” weekend passes start at $189 with Wrangler Reserved seating at $279.99, plus fees.
For tickets and VIP options, go to bornandraisedfestival.com.
Daily lineups
Wednesday, Sept. 13 pre-party
49 Winchester
The Damn Quails
Kat Hasty
Wyatt Flores
Thursday, Sept. 14
Gary Allan
Read Southall
Wade Bowen
Reckless Kelly
The Steel Woods
Kaitlin Butts
Mickey and The Motorcars
J.R. Carroll
Red Dirt Rangers
JD Clayton
Lance Roark
Late-night set featuring Kendell Marvel Honky Tonk
Friday, Sept. 15
Whiskey Myers
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson & POTR
Flatland Cavalry
Stoney LaRue
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Tanner Usrey
Mike and the Moonpies
Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights
The Weathered Souls
Matt Koziol
Late-night set featuring The Texas Gentlemen
Saturday, Sept. 16
Turnpike Troubadours
Randy Rogers Band
Randy Houser
William Clark Green
Cody Canada & The Departed
Muscadine Bloodline
Jamie Lin Wilson
William Beckmann
The Red Clay Strays
Them Dirty Roses
Holly Beth
The festival also includes acoustic sets throughout the weekend from Nicky James, Cliff Cody, Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow and John Goolsby.