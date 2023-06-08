The 2023 Born & Raised Music Festival unveiled its daily lineups.

Scheduled Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept 16, the “outlaw,” Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping festival will take place on Rocklahoma turf at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. A pre-party is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Born & Raised will feature headlining sets from Gary Allan on Thursday, genre-bending Texas band Whiskey Myers on Friday and Oklahoma’s own Turnpike Troubadours on Saturday.

More than 40 acts are slated to perform throughout the Patriot Auto Group-presented festival including Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Randy Houser, Flatland Cavalry, Read Southall Band, William Clark Green, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly and many more.

The pre-party will be a campground barbeque party featuring performances from 49 Winchester, The Damn Quails, Kat Hasty and Wyatt Flores. All three-day weekend passes include free access to the pre-party along with a meal voucher to use during the kick-off celebration.

Single day, weekend and camping passes are all on sale now. Single day passes are available for $59 for Thursday and $79 for Friday and Saturday, plus fees. General admission “In the Meadow” weekend passes start at $189 with Wrangler Reserved seating at $279.99, plus fees.

For tickets and VIP options, go to bornandraisedfestival.com.

Daily lineups

Wednesday, Sept. 13 pre-party

49 Winchester

The Damn Quails

Kat Hasty

Wyatt Flores

Thursday, Sept. 14

Gary Allan

Read Southall

Wade Bowen

Reckless Kelly

The Steel Woods

Kaitlin Butts

Mickey and The Motorcars

J.R. Carroll

Red Dirt Rangers

JD Clayton

Lance Roark

Late-night set featuring Kendell Marvel Honky Tonk

Friday, Sept. 15

Whiskey Myers

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Flatland Cavalry

Stoney LaRue

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Tanner Usrey

Mike and the Moonpies

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

The Weathered Souls

Matt Koziol

Late-night set featuring The Texas Gentlemen

Saturday, Sept. 16

Turnpike Troubadours

Randy Rogers Band

Randy Houser

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Muscadine Bloodline

Jamie Lin Wilson

William Beckmann

The Red Clay Strays

Them Dirty Roses

Holly Beth

The festival also includes acoustic sets throughout the weekend from Nicky James, Cliff Cody, Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow and John Goolsby.