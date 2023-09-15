Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is returning to BOK Center for an April 26 performance.

Dunham’s newest one-hour Comedy Central special, “Me the People,” premiered last year and became the network’s highest-rated stand-up special since his previous special.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at bokcenter.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to BOK Center on April 7.

Said a promo for the tour stop: “See the Globetrotter stars live as they dribble, spin and dunk their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals. You’ll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills and big laughs with new unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at bok center.com.

River Spirit Casino

The classic rock band Styx will return to River Spirit Casino for a Friday, Nov. 10 performance at The Cove.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at riverspirittulsa.com.

Styx, which celebrated a 50th anniversary last year, has a body of work that includes the top 10 singles “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Don’t Let it End,” “Show Me the Way” and “Mr. Roboto.”

Cain’s Ballroom

Oklahoma music artist J.D. McPherson is on a Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour that will bring him to Cain’s Ballroom for a Dec. 9 performance with support act Joel Paterson.

Tickets start at $26, plus fees, and go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

Cain’s Ballroom will help celebrate 20 years of Cold War Kids when the group performs Feb. 13 with support act Hovvdy.

Tickets (starting at $30, plus fees) go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

Tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events can be purchased at the box office or at cainsballroom.com

Hard Rock

Vince Neil, Motley Crue’s vocalist, will perform Friday, Jan. 12 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Sept. 15.

Magician Jen Kramer will perform Thursday, Jan. 15 at Hard Rock Live.

Tickets start are $15 and go on sale Sept. 15.

Kramer’s talents have garnered her awards as Female Magician of the Year, which is given by the International Magicians Society. Her performances have been featured on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and NBC’s “Today Show.”

For more information on Kramer, visit magicofjen.com.

For tickets to Hard Rock events, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Country music artist George Ducas will perform a free show 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Ducas’ career includes four albums and a songwriting portfolio for fellow artists. Ducas’ contributions have driven album sales to more than 20 million copies and he earned a Grammy nomination.

For more information, visit georgeducas.com.

