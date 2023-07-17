The Tulsa indie rock band Combsy released a new single, “Silver Queen,” with distribution support from artist services company AWAL.

“Silver Queen,” written and performed by Combsy members Chris Combs, Costa Upson, Aaron Boehler and Josh Raymer, was recorded at Sonic Ranch and Blackwatch studios.

Upson, who sings lead vocals and wrote the lyrics, said “Silver Queen” deals with some of the most formative heroines, muses and inspirations in film, music and art that impacted the band as young artists.

“After working on new songs for so long it’s insanely exciting getting to finally share it and just let the music speak for itself.” Upson said. “We really love all the songs we’re putting together for our upcoming album, but ‘Silver Queen’ was an early favorite and one of the first songs to come together.”

Earlier this summer, the band released “Melody Calls,” the group’s first new music since 2020 and the first to feature Upson’s vocals.

“We’ll have album news soon, but right now we are really proud of the body of work we have put together, and it’s been fun putting it out one song at a time and just letting people savor it,” Combs said.

“We’ve really reimagined our sound since Costa joined the band in 2020 and we love that songs like ‘Silver Queen’ and ‘Melody Calls’ that we’ve been playing live for a couple years are finally available on streaming.”