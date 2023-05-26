Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tyler Rogers of the Tulsa-based band Cliffdiver survived a freak highway accident that occurred while he was driving members of the group to an event in Las Vegas.

According to a Facebook post from band member Matt Ehler, Cliffdiver was traveling westbound on I-44 near Stroud when there was an enormous “boom” that sounded like a cannon being fired. The front of the van was suddenly filled with shards of glass and dust.

“As the air cleared, we quickly realized that the driver’s window was shattered and Tyler, who was driving at the time, was knocked completely unconscious,” the post said.

“Eliot (Cooper), sitting in the passenger seat and barely able to see, was able to grab the steering wheel and keep the van from going off the road. I had been sitting directly behind Tyler and, after making my way to the front of the van, I started shaking Tyler’s body and yelling his name to wake him up.”

With Rogers bleeding and feared dead, his foot was pressed on the accelerator. The van was speeding along at nearly 80 mph. Ehler managed to maneuver Rogers' foot off the accelerator and Ehler positioned himself on top of Rogers to slam the brakes and bring the van to a stop.

The group’s members administered first aid to Rogers and called 911.

“Once he was stable and paramedics were able to examine him, the sheriff approached us and told us that they found a large steel chain link lodged in his neck,” the Facebook post said.

“The only reasonable explanation of what happened is that a semi truck was pulling a trailer that had a load-bearing chain strap that had snapped under pressure, launching the chain link across the interstate and through our van window into Tyler’s neck.”

The post said it was determined that Rogers’ carotid artery had been punctured, his jugular was lacerated, he had fractures in his neck and he had lost approximately two liters of blood. He needed emergency surgery.

Said the Facebook post: “The main concern at this point was whether or not he would experience neurological/brain damage. After coming out of a successful surgery, the doctors determined that brain damage would not be a threat and that the chain link struck his neck in such a way that it caused a hematoma and kept him from bleeding out. In just over 24 hours, Tyler was moved out of the ICU and into a normal room. Every doctor has made clear that despite there still being a long road to recovery ahead and a lingering possibility of his carotid artery rupturing, this was nothing short of a miracle and 99 times out of 100 the patient wouldn’t walk away from this type of injury.”

Cliffdiver will be sidelined during Rogers' recovery and the band is asking for donations to cover medical expenses, lost income, rehabilitation “and whatever else it takes to ensure that Tyler, his family and the band can fully recover and recuperate.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched. The GoFundMe campaign is “Tyler’s recovery by Cliffdiver.”

Cliffdiver has a mission that goes beyond music. To read a past story about the band, go here.

