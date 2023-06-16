Chart-topping Texas country singer-songwriter Casey Chesnutt is taking the stage at Track 5, the country dance hall inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, for a series of free monthly shows.

Chesnutt will perform June 16, July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 30. All shows start at 9 p.m. and are free and open to the public ages 21-up.

Influenced by red dirt, classic country, rock and his father (country music legend Mark Chesnutt), Casey Chesnutt began his career at the age of 15. He found himself going to high school in the day and strumming a guitar at night.

After five years with the Marines, Casey Chesnutt built a promising career with his band playing honky-tonks and dance halls across the Midwest. His debut single, “Even Texas Couldn’t Hold Her,” became an anthem among the Texas music scene.

For more information on Casey Chesnutt, visit caseychesnuttofficial.com.