Carrie Underwood’s exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel (Carrie’s Country) will launch 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 9 on SiriusXM channel 60 and the SXM app.

The country music superstar from Checotah will kick off the new channel live and in person from SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour at the Margaritaville Cafe in Nashville with SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard.

In celebration of the launch, the channel will additionally simulcast on SiriusXM’s The Highway (channel 56) on Friday, June 9 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Special Carrie’s Country launch day programming will feature an exclusive town hall special with Underwood recorded at the SiriusXM Miami Studios. The town hall will feature Underwood discussing her new channel and answering fan questions as well as new performances of some of her hit songs, including “Before He Cheats,” “Church Bells,” and her newest single, “Out Of That Truck.”

The town hall special will air 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 and will be rebroadcast throughout the weekend in addition to being available to stream any time on the SXM App. At 9 p.m, Carrie’s Country will air Underwood’s June 6 performance from the Grand Ole Opry.