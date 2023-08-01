Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for the 11th consecutive season beginning Sept. 10 on NBC and Peacock.

The new show open – headlined by an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – features a concert performance interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard. Underwood, who performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, added a surprise new element this season, according to a news release.

“Once again, the incredible ‘Sunday Night Football’ team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play,” Underwood said. “I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can’t wait for another season of football!”

The “Sunday Night Football” season begins with a Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game.