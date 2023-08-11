If Zach Bryan’s fan base is anything, it is dedicated.

“I got straight off the plane and got here immediately,” said Abbey Corbin of North Carolina, the first guest in line for the country music star’s show on Friday.

Corbin said she arrived at 11 p.m. Thursday to wait until wristbands were handed out early the next morning. She said she sat outside the BOK Center all night and stayed awake until she was handed the first wristband at 6 a.m.

“This is the second time I’ve seen him,” she said. “I saw him in North Carolina the first time, but he didn’t come back to my state, so I had to come to his state.”

With Bryan hailing from Oologah, fans are flocking from all over the world to see his home state “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour shows Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Carlie Beer said she thinks she traveled the farthest, flying almost 9,000 miles from Orange, Australia — a small town in New South Wales.

Beer said she never expected to see Bryan unless he toured internationally but got lucky last week when one resale ticket opened.

Beer said she thought it was meant to be if the ticket was added to her cart, as the tour has been sold out since tickets opened in January.

Beer said she’s getting to see the show both evenings and is especially looking forward to the lines about Oklahoma and Tulsa in his songs and that she hopes to hear the crowd scream along with Bryan and the band.

“It's just his songwriting,” Beer said about why she loves Bryan’s music. “Everybody gets something out of it, but it's so real. I just love his songs, and I guess he’s not as big in Australia, but I think one day he’ll do an Australian tour because people are starting to really fall in love with his music.”

Megan Pederson’s dreams of seeing Bryan were shattered when she had to leave college and move unexpectedly from Germantown, Wisconsin, to Oklahoma City to receive specialized medical care.

She said she had tickets to see him play at Summerfest but had to move to Oklahoma City before the concert date.

Little did she know her sister was waiting to surprise her with tickets to one of Bryan’s home state shows — the one Friday night. The concert was on her bucket list.

At the BOK Center she held a sign saying “See Zach Bryan Live” with a check mark through it, and she's waiting to fill in the box next to “Take a Photo with Zach Bryan.”

“I have not seen a smile like this in so long,” said her mother, Courtney Pederson. “She doesn’t feel well, but this is amazing.”

