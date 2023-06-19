Tulsa-based music artist Branjae released “Too Much,” an electric-funk, synth-pop lyrical provoking single geared toward self-empowering radical acceptance.

“Too Much” encourages listeners to fully embrace themselves, set boundaries and refuse to shrink down for anyone. As she boldly states, “If you think I’m too much, maybe go find less?” Said a news release: This empowering anthem offers others the option to exit peacefully and positively, rather than forcing conformity to undesirable expectations.

The release said “Too Much” takes inspiration from the groovy synths of the 1990s, blended with nu funk and a sprinkle of 1970s disco, creating a vibrant and light-hearted energy to counter the collective societal traumas.

“Too Much” was produced by LRG, a key member of the underground collective “Soul Stars,” which includes local music talents like Madame Zeroni, Emani and SIYLA.

“Too Much” is as the first track from an upcoming four-track EP.