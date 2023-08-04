Tulsa-based music artist Branjae has released her “Intravibronic” EP exclusively on Bandcamp and will celebrate the project at Oklahoma City’s Factory Obscura as part of her 2023 North American Tour.

Branjae will be supported by Olivia Komacheet. Tour dates will be announced soon.

A news release said Branjae is soaring to new heights while spreading her message of positivity, hope, empowerment, self-love and healing. She performs various genres, all encompassing BAM (Black American Music) with colorful expression, funky beats invigorating mantras, and infectious rhythms, according to the relese.

The singer-songwriter and actress continues to push musical boundaries with the release of the new EP. “Intravibronic,” as defined by Branjae, is an intentional control of personal internal vibe -- a fusion of prefix “intra-” (meaning “within”) and the root “vibronic” (signifying the state of vibrating or relating to vibration).

A retro lyric book will encompass in-depth lyrics, song meanings, film photography captured by Laura Webster and daily affirmations for mind strengthening and mental clarity, according to the release.

Limited edition vinyl will be available for pre-sale Aug. 10.