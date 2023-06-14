As BOK Center approaches its 15th birthday, the ASM Global-managed venue continues to break records and rank as one of the world’s busiest concert destinations.

Billboard announced its Boxscore’s Top Venues (15,001 or more capacity) chart for the 2023 midyear report, and BOK Center ranked No. 20 in the U.S. and No. 29 in the world.

BOK Center secured its first position within the top 30 on the report, according to a news release. In the report, which is based on the touring period of Nov. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, BOK Center grossed $14,392,873 from 36 reported shows.

“In our 15th anniversary year, I couldn’t be more thrilled and proud to see Tulsa’s BOK Center ranked No. 29 among some of the best venues in the world,” BOK Center general manager and vice president Bryan Crowe said in the release.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, as well as the unwavering support from our patrons and partners along with the artists, agents and promoters in the industry that continue to choose to play Tulsa. “We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests, solidifying BOK Center’s position as a premier destination for world-class entertainment.”

The first half of 2023 was highlighted by:

• A PBR event set two new records for attendance (new single-day PBR attendance record and PBR attendance record for the weekend).

• Sold-out Bruce Springsteen show.

• Big 12 Wrestling Championship (seventh time hosted at BOK Center).

• NCAA Wrestling Championships (welcomed 95,000 guests in three days).

• Turnpike Troubadours (two shows), F&B per cap records.

The O2 Arena (London) topped the overall rankings and Madison Square Garden (New York) garnered the top U.S. spot.