Time flies — like an eagle?

Tulsa’s “new” downtown arena is 15 years old.

The Eagles christened BOK Center by performing for a sold-out crowd Sept. 6, 2008.

It has been a big anniversary year for the BOK Center, breaking records for attendance, food and beverage sales and more. But it is also a time of change. Oak View Group will assume management of the venue from ASM Global beginning Sept. 29.

Looking back over the past 15 years, what have been some of your favorite BOK Center shows out of the hundreds of events staged there?

Maybe some are on this A-to-Z list of selected highlights from the venue’s history:

A: AC/DC It was the opposite of false advertising when AC/DC’s Black Ice Tour arrived at BOK Center in January 2009. Freezing rain glazed Tulsa streets on the day of the concert. A big crowd showed up anyway. For those about to rock, we salute you. And it seems like an injustice, but sleet and snow targeted Tulsa when Jimmy Buffett (RIP) made the first of his two BOK Center appearances in 2013.

B: Boss and Blake Bruce Springsteen — “the Boss” — played BOK Center in 2009 and 2023. On both occasions, he lived up to his legacy of being rock music’s marathon man. The most recent gig lasted in the vicinity of three hours.

Blake Shelton performed at BOK Center for the first time in 2013. “I am shocked right now how many people are in this place,” he said. “I’m nervous now. I was already nervous when you come and play your home state.” Shelton, born and raised in Ada, has headlined three BOK Center shows.

C: Carrie Underwood

Checotah’s Carrie Underwood became a household name by winning “American Idol” in 2005. Three years afterward, she headlined BOK Center in the venue’s inaugural year. Underwood has headlined BOK Center six times, more than any other female music artist. At her first show there, a fan held a poster that read, “My sister was your kindergarten teacher!”

D: Dylan and Dolly

Bob Dylan’s only BOK Center concert was a team-up with Mark Knopfler in 2012. The George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa acquired Dylan’s archives in 2016. Newly crowned Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton has played BOK Center twice — in 2011 and 2016. She said this between songs during her BOK Center debut: “It takes a fortune to look this cheap. That’s the biggest truth I ever told, and you know it!”

E: Eagles

BOK Center’s first concert event was an Eagles performance Sept. 6, 2008. Hot ticket? Demand was such that the Eagles returned for another show two months later. The Eagles have played BOK Center five times. Oklahoma’s Vince Gill was in the lineup for the past two appearances.

F: Friends in BOK places

Garth Brooks attended a BOK Center ribbon-cutting ceremony in August 2008. “Some of the greatest artists in the world will be coming through here, and I can only hope that I’m lucky enough to be one of them,” the country music superstar said. Brooks doesn’t only have friends in low places. In 2015, he sold out seven BOK Center shows. That’s 137,120 tickets.

G: George and Grohl

Country music legend George Strait has played BOK Center four times. Reba McEntire joined him for a four-hour show in 2010. Martina McBride joined him in 2016. Speaking of team-ups, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters surprised a BOK Center crowd when he showed up on stage to perform “Paradise City” during a 2017 Guns N’ Roses concert. Grohl was in Tulsa for a Foo Fighters show the following night.

H: Haggard tribute and Okie heritage

Merle Haggard died April 6, 2016. Mumford & Sons honored the “poet of the common man” that night by partnering with support act Blake Mills to perform “Okie From Muskogee.”

Other music artists paid tribute to Tulsa’s musical legacy during their shows. In 2010, Eric Clapton thanked the Tulsans who contributed to his career. In 2012, Flea gave a shout-out to Bob Wills, Leon Russell and the Gap Band during a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert.

I: Iron Maiden

Just seeing Iron Maiden in concert wasn’t enough for some fans. Many of them headed to Tulsa International Airport and parked their vehicles nearby so they could see the band’s airplane (Ed Force One) arrive. Iron Maiden’s 2016 show at BOK Center was the band’s first Tulsa performance in three decades. Iron Maiden returned in 2022.

J: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has played BOK Center four times. In 2016, it was reported that he made a surprise visit to Central High School and met with about 25 students. He made a $10,000 donation to the school.

K: Kenny Chesney and KISS

Both are part of BOK Center history. Chesney was the first solo artist to perform at the venue. KISS had boots on the ground in Tulsa for a BOK Center performance in 2020, but news arrived only hours before the show that the concert would not take place. Why? COVID arrived, and the entertainment industry was put on hold. KISS returned for a makeup date in 2021.

L: Lowe

Rob Lowe played Sodapop Curtis in the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film “The Outsiders.” In 2017, the actor returned to Tulsa, where “The Outsiders” was filmed, to visit the Outsiders House and chat with author S.E. Hinton. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament was taking place at BOK Center that weekend, so Lowe took a seat to watch some ball and was gracious with photo seekers.

M: Mudcrutch

Tom Petty signed his first record contract (with Leon Russell’s Shelter Records label) at a restaurant in Tulsa. Pre-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, the name of his band was Mudcrutch. Petty played 2010 and 2014 shows at BOK Center. After Petty’s death, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House vocalist Neil Finn took Lindsey Buckingham’s place in Fleetwood Mac for a 2018 tour that launched at BOK Center. The show, which took place one year and one day after Petty’s death, included a Petty tribute.

N: Neil Diamond

The music legend made his first and only appearance at BOK Center six weeks after the venue opened in 2008. He sang “Sweet Caroline” twice. Why twice? He joked that he saw two people not singing along the first time.

O: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

An Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Kings of Leon came during a 2011 BOK Center show.

P: Picking and grinning

In 2010, Brad Paisley invited Tulsa resident and former “Hee Haw” co-host Roy Clark to join him on stage at BOK Center. “I learned how to play guitar with a Roy Clark songbook, so I blame all this on him,” Paisley said.

Q: Question

Where did the Oklahoma City Thunder debut on Oklahoma soil? BOK Center. Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets scored the opening basket when the Thunder played a 2008 preseason game in Tulsa.

R: Reginald and Russell

Leon Russell was among Reginald Dwight’s music heroes. You surely know Dwight by a different name: Elton John. In 2010, a joint tour brought them to BOK Center. “This night is special,” Elton said. “Tonight, we’re in Leon’s hometown.” Elton has performed three times at BOK Center and twice brought company. He and Billy Joel partnered for a 2009 show.

S: Sir Paul

Paul McCartney performed on back-to-back nights during the arena’s fifth anniversary year. He also played the venue in 2009 and chatted with the crowd about a Route 66 vacation trip.

T: Taylor Swift

Believe it or not, stadium-packer Taylor Swift once was an opening act. She opened for Rascal Flatts at BOK Center in 2008. She headlined shows in 2009, 2011 and 2013. Ed Sheeran made his BOK debut as a support act for Swift.

U: U2

U2 spent a chunk of time in Tulsa in 2018 while rehearsing for a tour launch. The first show on the tour was at BOK Center. “No Name” street signs were installed at intersections near the venue. The song “Where the Streets Have No Name” was a hit on U2’s 1987 album “The Joshua Tree.”

V: Van Halen

If you didn’t see David Lee Roth and Van Halen in the pre-Sammy Hagar days, you missed your only opportunity, right? Maybe not. The hatchet was buried, and Roth was Van Halen’s vocalist for a 2012 show at BOK Center.

W: Wayman Tisdale

A homegrown basketball great and music artist, Wayman Tisdale was honored during a 2009 memorial service at BOK Center. Toby Keith performed Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” at the service. Tisdale died at age 44 of complications related to bone cancer.

X: Jamie Foxx

You can’t spell Jamie Foxx without using “x” twice. Jeff Dunham, Larry the Cable Guy, Dane Cook and Jamie Foxx were among the first funny business folks to perform at BOK.

Y: Your homegrown group

The Turnpike Troubadours, more popular than ever after reuniting, played two sold-out shows at BOK Center in 2022. You can see them at the Born & Raised music festival north of Pryor next weekend.

Z: Zach Bryan

Oologah music artist Zach Bryan shattered BOK Center records during a two-show run in 2023. Want to see what the fuss is all about? Bryan is ending his next tour with two 2024 shows at BOK Center.

BOK Center in 2023 BOK Center’s 15-year history includes a big (so far) 2023. • In June, Billboard announced its Boxscore’s Top Venues (15,001 or more capacity) chart for a 2023 midyear report, and BOK Center ranked No. 20 in the United States and No. 29 in the world. It was BOK Center’s first position within the top 30. The report, based on the touring period of Nov. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023, said the venue grossed $14,392,873 million from 36 reported shows. • BOK Center is on its way to a record-breaking year and is tracking to surpass the highest number of ticketed shows — most ticketed events — in the venue’s 15-year history. • BOK Center hosted the NCAA Wrestling Championship for the first time in March and welcomed 95,000-plus guests in three days. • The Turnpike Troubadours made their BOK Center debut March 30 and April 1. The first show broke a venue food and beverage per cap record held by Eric Church. The record fell again during the Turnpike Troubadours’ second show. • Zach Bryan broke multiple BOK Center records with shows Aug. 11-12. Among the records that fell: highest total attendance for two nights by a single artist with over 37,000 in attendance, eclipsing a record held by George Strait. Records for food and beverage sales and merchandise sales also fell. • In February, BOK Center secured a new single-day PBR attendance record of 9,494 fans. It was the highest-attended single night of PBR in the venue’s history. A two-day attendance total of 15,282 and made PBR 2023 the highest attended PBR weekend in BOK Center history.