The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa and Universal Music Publishing Group, the world’s leading music publishing company, have joined forces to launch the Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship.

To be awarded to two recipients annually, the Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship was created to mentor and develop aspiring songwriters in association with the educational resources of the Bob Dylan Center.

Each Fellowship encompasses a $40,000 project stipend, public engagement and presentation opportunities, dedicated time in the center’s Bob Dylan Archive to study Dylan’s creative process, roundtrip airfare to Tulsa and accommodations in the city, mentorship from UMPG songwriters and executives and recording time in The Church Studio, the former studio of Leon Russell.

In addition to being reviewed by BDC and UMPG executives, annual Fellowship recipients will be selected by a global panel of music artists, including French singer and songwriter Juliette Armanet, American singer and songwriter Patty Griffin, American singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, Mexican singer and songwriter Carla Morrison and American rapper and songwriter Nas.

The endeavor was announced this week by BDC director Steven Jenkins and UMPG chief operating officer Marc Cimino.

“The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship is core to our mission of educating, motivating and inspiring visitors to engage their own capacity as creators, and we cannot wait to hear the entries from undiscovered talent around the world,” Jenkins said in a news release.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with UMPG — the world’s leading music publisher is already such a great supporter of the BDC — and we know that this panel of extraordinary songwriters will select deserving Fellows for our inaugural year.”

Said Cimino: “This is an unprecedented opportunity to connect developing talent with the works of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Beyond access to meaningful mentorship and special resources, the archives at the Bob Dylan Center are indescribable and I can only imagine how much creative inspiration they will draw. With the support of the fantastic BDC team and panel of world-class artists, we look forward to developing a new group of songwriters in this unique environment.”

Through Oct. 18, 2023, eligible talent from around the world can submit entries for consideration of a Fellowship. To be eligible, entrants must be 18 years or older and unsigned to a publishing agreement of any kind at the time of the Fellowship start date -- May, 1, 2024. For additional details on applying as well as complete rules and restrictions, visit bobdylancenter.com/songwriterfellowship.