“Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine,” a new book on the life and work of Bob Dylan inspired by items from the Bob Dylan Archives, will be launched with a weekend of events Oct. 20-21 sponsored by The Bob Dylan Center, 116 E. Reconciliation Way.

The book, written and edited by Mark Davidson, senior director of archives and exhibitions at the Bob Dylan Center, and Parker Fishel, an archivist and co-curator of exhibits at the center, will be officially available Oct. 24.

The 608-page tome featuring essays by 30 writers and artists, and more than 1,100 images by 135 photographers, artists and film directors that cover the full scope of Dylan’s career, from his Minnesota boyhood to his winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. The book retails for $100.

An exhibit that will showcase a wealth of never-before-seen Dylan artifacts from its collection will open to the public Oct. 20. The exhibit, also titled “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine,” will include manuscripts, artifacts and both iconic and rare photographs, the majority of which have never been shown previously and will be on display only for this exhibition before being returned to the vault.

The weekend will also feature a number of live performances by artists such as Sarah Lee Guthrie, daughter of folk music legend Arlo Guthrie, who will perform with her trio Oct. 20 at the Woody Guthrie Theater; and Hurrah for the Riff Raff, with opening act Bedouine, performing Oct. 21 at the Cain’s Ballroom.

In addition, rock music critic Greil Marcus and Dylan “superfan” and collector Mitch Blank, who recently donated some 10,000 items to the Bob Dylan Archives, will take part in public presentations on Dylan’s life and work.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets for the concerts and other events: bobdylancenter.com.

