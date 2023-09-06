Sunny Dayz Mural Festival

The third annual Sunny Dayz Mural Festival will take place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Tulsa’s historic Pearl District at 325 S. Quincy Ave.

The free festival will include 25 new murals created by 40 women and nonbinary artists; a full stage lineup including bands, dancers, DJs and more; kids and adult community activities; a vendor market of 50-plus local creatives; and local food trucks.

The public is invited to watch as muralists work on the walls prior to the festival. According to a news release, the festival aims to invigorate Tulsa’s public spaces, celebrate the creativity of women and nonbinary artists and foster a greater sense of community and empowerment.

Busy weekend at The Cove

The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino, is hosting three shows in three nights.

Candlebox released its final studio album (“The Long Goodbye”) last month and will perform Thursday, Sept. 7. “Punks,” a track on the album, is a cautionary message to young bands that they won’t be the hot new thing forever.

Country music artist Russell Dickerson will perform Friday, Sept. 8.

REO Speedwagon, still keeping the fire burning, will wrap up the flurry of shows with a show Saturday, Sept. 9.

For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Megan Moroney at Hard Rock

Megan Moroney, a CMA new female artist of the year nominee, is performing Friday, Sept. 8, at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Moroney’s debut album (“Lucky”) was released in May. The album included the platinum-certified single “Tennessee Orange.” The video for the song won a CMT Award in the category of female breakthrough video of the year.

For tickets to Hard Rock Live events, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Just Between Friends sale

One of the largest consignment sales events in the region, Just Between Friends returns to Expo Square for four days, Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10.

Admission to the sale is free, but tickets should be reserved through the Just Between Friends website for specific days and times.

The sale, held in the Central Park Hall, will feature new and gently used clothes, shoes, toys, books, videos and other items, most of which are prices anywhere from 50-90% percent off retail prices.

For tickets are more information: tulsa.jbfsale.com

‘The Divine Resigns’

It’s been a few millennia since the Divine last issued a new lease on life for the planet Earth, but now, He’s pretty much done with the place. The weather is getting so bad that Satan thinks it would be the perfect place to expand. Fortunately, lawyers determine that the populace of Earth can argue their case for continued life, liberty and happiness in Paradise.

“The Divine Resigns” is a new, original comedy by Tulsans Ilan Kozlowski and Patrick Savage, staged by the Blackjack Rewrite Company.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9 and 15-16, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $21 at the door, or at blackjackrewrite.com.

Route 66 car show

The 34th annual Route 66 Blowout Car Show & Festival, presented by Sapulpa Main St., will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Sapulpa.