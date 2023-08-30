Cherokee National Holiday

The Cherokee Nation will celebrate its 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3 in Tahlequah with favorite cultural activities and new events, including a two-night concert at One Fire Field.

Dalalapalooza, a two-day bluegrass and folk-themed concert will take place Sept. 1-2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Performers will include Agalisiga Mackey, Hannah Renell, Johnny Mullenax, Kayln Fay, Monica Taylor, Travis Fite and Saturday night headliner Arkansauce. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Other events for the Cherokee National Holiday are longtime favorites like traditional games and sporting events such as softball, stickball, 3-on-3 basketball, a horseshoe pitching tournament, golf and the Holiday Veterans 5K and Fun Run, plus cornhole and fishing tournaments.

The Inter-Tribal Powwow will return Sept. 1-2 at the Cherokee Nation Cultural Grounds, where dancers will go head-to-head in competition for top honors and over $35,000 in prize money.

“Other annual events include the Cherokee National Holiday parade, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah,” Cherokee National Holiday coordinator Crystal Walters said.

“Chief Hoskin, Deputy Warner and members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation will join together for the annual State of the Nation, which will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.”

The State of the Nation also can be live streamed on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page.

To view all upcoming activities for the Cherokee Nation Holiday, visit thecherokee holiday.com.

Jana Jae’s Fiddle Camp

Jana Jae’s Fiddle Camp and Music Festival is returning to Grove Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.

Locations include Foundation Free Will Baptist Church and Snider’s Camp, where a fish fry and bluegrass music will be part of a launch party.

Jae is a world renowned music artist who famously played a blue fiddle during her appearances on the country music and comedy show “Hee Haw.”

For a complete schedule or to register for the fiddle camp, go to grandlakefestivals.com.

Dusk Til Dawn Blues

The Rentiesville Dusk-Til-Dawn Blues Festival will take place Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3 in Rentiesville, Oklahoma. Fifty acts on three stages will be part of the 33rd annual festival.

For information, go to dcminnerblues.com.

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

If you want to start your Labor Day Weekend party a bit early, the Texas-based group Kolton Moore & The Clever Few will play a Thursday, Aug. 31 show at Cain’s Ballroom.

For tickets to events at the historic venue, go to cainsballroom.com.

Punk Rock Flea Market

The ninth annual Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Central Park Hall on Expo Square.

The event will feature live music and vendors selling records, CDs, cassette tapes, alternative clothing, patches, pins, oddities, jewelry, books, collectibles, music equipment, original art and more.

Advance tickets can be purchased at expo square.com.