Scotfest

Scotfest, a celebration of Scottish, Irish and Celtic culture, arrives Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 at Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St.

The festival features folk, roots, rock and pop music, as well as highland athletics, pipes and drums, and highland and Irish dance. Whisky tastings, vendors and a wide selection of beer and food from the Scottish, Irish and British homelands will be available.

For more information, go to okscotfest.com

John Crist

Comedian John Crist’s fall/winter leg of his Emotional Support Tour will begin with two shows in Oklahoma.

Crist is scheduled to perform Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre in Oklahoma City and Friday, Sept. 15, at Tulsa Theater.

Said a promo for the tour: “With a loyal following of 7-plus million across social media, the Georgia native-turned-Nashville resident has become a viral sensation with more than 1 billion video views, thanks to his no-holds-barred approach to southern-bred humor and hallmark relatability — both of which are on full display in his side-splitting stand-up set. Ranked among Pollstar’s top 10 comedy tours in the world and on track to sell well over 100,000 tickets nationwide, his Emotional Support Tour spotlights the best of Crist’s clean, comedic appeal.”

For tickets to the Tulsa show, go to tulsatheater.com.

National Fiddler Hall of Fame

The new class of inductees will be honored at the 2023 National Fiddler Hall of Fame Gala & Induction Concert, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Mabee Center.

The 2023 class includes Jimmy Mattingly, Rob Hajacos and Hoot Hester (honored posthumously).

For tickets, go to mabeecenter.com.

Junction Trio opens Chamber Music Tulsa season

Chamber Music Tulsa, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this season, will present the Tulsa debut of the Junction Trio as its first ensemble of 2023-2024, which will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Musicologist Jason Heilman will present a talk about the music to be performed at 2:15 p.m.

The trio is made up of violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Jay Campbell and pianist Conrad Tao, all of whom have earned national acclaim for their work as soloists in addition to their career as a chamber music ensemble.

They will present a program than spans the centuries, featuring works by the innovative and notorious 16th century Italian nobleman Carlo Gesuado; the Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor by Robert Schumann; and “Philosophical Investigations,” a 2022 composition by the prolific and wide-ranging composer John Zorn, which draws inspiration from Ludwig Wittenstein’s philosophical work of the same same.

The trio will also hold a free open rehearsal, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

Tickets for the Sunday concert are $25, $5 for students. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

OAFcon returns

There are two species of comic cons nowadays: Conventions that focus on pop culture and celebrities, and conventions that stick to the source material — comic books.

The most “pure” comic book convention in Oklahoma is OAFcon, which boasts vintage paper items you won’t find at other cons and draws “hunters” and dealers from many states.

OAFcon 2023 will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Embassy Suites in Norman. Admission is $10, or $20 if you want to start hunting for goodies an hour in advance of the show opening. Kids 10-under are admitted free. Four founding members of the decades-old OAF (Oklahoma Alliance of Fandoms) group will be in attendance along with comic industry guests Thomas Yeates, Joe DeVito and Anthony Tollin.

For more information, go to the OAF Oklahoma Alliance of Fandoms Facebook page.