The music group B2B paid tribute to late music artist and basketball standout Wayman Tisdale with a soulful cover of a classic smooth jazz single, “After the Game.”

A new release said the story behind the tribute begins with Art Dixie, who co-wrote the track alongside Tisdale during the mid-1990s.

Despite being in his early 20s at the time, Dixie demonstrated remarkable musical talent, according to the news release.

Tisdale, who played for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns during that period, had a home studio where he listened to Dixie’s work. The tune left ample room for Tisdale to explore melody lines and hooks.

Said the release:

Surprisingly, Wayman displayed profound finesse and confidence in this aspect, considering his role as a power forward in the NBA. However, it is a fact that Wayman had already been collaborating with his friends, which included Derek Allen, and of course John Paris, and Eddie M, well before he signed his record deal.

Adding to that, with Tisdale’s upbringing in the church, his musical talent was already apparent from the beginning. Wayman grabbed his bass and explored new melodies. With a flute-like sound already in place, Wayman elevated the hook’s melody to greater heights on the bass, and everything came together perfectly.

“After The Game” first appeared on Tisdale’s debut album, “Power Forward.” Released by MoJazz (Motown), the single was a standout on an album that peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard jazz chart.

B2B’s cover features Derek “DOA” Allen (Janet Jackson, Lionel Richie, Tyrese) on bass and Sy Smith (Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Usher) on vocals.

B2B is made up of John Paris & Eddie M., legendary touring and session musicians who first began playing together at age 15 and quickly rose through the ranks, honing their skills in multiple top 40 bands in the Bay Area.

While their formative years were full of memories and friendships that continue to this day, Eddie and John knew they were destined for bigger things beyond nightclub life. And destiny did not disappoint. They embarked on a journey that led them to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the business, including Prince, Earth Wind & Fire, Sheila E., Verdine White, Teena Marie, Gerald Levert and many others.

The news about B2B's cover was released June 9 — Tisdale's birthday. Tisdale died in 2009. For information about his foundation, go to waymantisdalefoundation.org.