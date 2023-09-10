James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Jagged Little Pill,” the musical inspired by the blockbuster album by Alanis Morrissette, comes to Tulsa for two shows only, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 12-13, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. The show is presented by Celebrity Attractions and TPAC Presents.

The songs from Morrissette’s 1995 album, along with other recordings from Morrissette’s catalog, have been woven by writer Diablo Cody into the story of a year in the life of a Connecticut family, which outwardly appears to be the typical, happy American family. However, the family is undergoing a series of crises ranging from various forms of addiction to sexual violence, from romantic betrayal to moral cowardice.

The show earned two Tony Awards during its Broadway run, including Best Book of a Musical.

Tickets are $32-$100. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com. NOTE: “Jagged Little Pill” is recommended for ages 14 and up. Please note: This production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence that some may find upsetting.

Theatre Tulsa channels Carole King

The remarkable rise of Carole King from Brooklyn schoolgirl to legendary singer-songwriter is the story of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which opens Theatre Tulsa’s season.

King was still attending high school when she managed to sell one of her songs to producer Don Kirshner. Not long after that, she met Gerry Goffin, a charismatic yet troubled lyricist, who became her composing and romantic partner. The show traces how King began to develop the confidence to perform as well as write her own songs, leading the creation of her landmark solo album “Tapestry.”

“We’re ready to take audiences a step back in time to experience the magic of the 1960s and ‘70s through Carole King’s timeless music,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “From ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ to ‘I Feel the Earth Move,’ these songs have become part of the soundtrack of our lives, and we’re excited to bring them to life, live on stage.”

The production will be co-directed by Kopp and Sara Phoenix, with musical direction by Jordan Andrews and choreography by Joelle Galapate.

The cast stars Makayla Baxter as Carole King, Andrew Barker as Gerry Goffin, Amanda Nichols as Cynthia Weil, Chris Porcelli as Barry Mann and Robert Young as Don Kirshner.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday Sept. 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29-25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘A Man of No Importance’

A unique theatrical creation by the Scrambled Egg Theatre Company of Great Britain, “A Man of No Importance” is a drama that will be presented entirely without words.

Norman, the title character, works as a cleaner at MI6, the headquarters of British Intelligence. He dreams of becoming a secret agent like James Bond. At work he is ignored and mistreated by colleagues until a strange series of events cause him to discover a secret and dangerous plot.

The production is set to a musical score inspired by spy and secret agent movies of the 1960s and ’70s.

World Stage Theatre Company is presenting the Tulsa debut of this production, which will be 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Dance at Gathering Place

Oklahoma Movement, the Tulsa-based dance ensemble formerly known as Portico Dans Theatre, will present a special, site-specific dance work Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way.

The work, titled “Elements,” was created to celebrate the beauty and power of nature. Audience members will follow a tour through the park, and each location will include a choreographed dance experience that highlights the five natural elements: earth, air, water, fire and ether.

Tickets are by donation and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information: oklahomamovement.org.

