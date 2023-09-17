James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa Ballet’s season-opening production of “Creations in Studio K” features the world premieres to two ballets that draw inspiration from, and comment upon, aspects of mid-20th century popular culture.

Penny Saunders’ “Ballyhoo” takes the imagery of TV adverts from the 1950s and ‘60s — which can be outrageously inappropriate to modern sensibilities — to create a satirical look at the way the ideals about how men and women should think and act have changed.

As evidenced by its title, choreographer Adam Hougland set his ballet “Only the Lonely” to songs by the late, great Roy Orbison, whose songs of yearning and heartbreak were given added resonance by his powerfully expressive voice and almost operatic arrangements.

The program also includes an encore of Yury Yanowsky’s “The Sun Sleeps,” created in 2019 and performed by TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company.

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 and 24, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 21-22; and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K Theater, 1212 E. 45th Place.

Tickets are $55-$70. 918-749-6030, tulsaballet.org.

Junction Trio

Chamber Music Tulsa, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this season, will present the Tulsa debut of the Junction Trio as its first ensemble of 2023-2024, which will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Musicologist Jason Heilman will present a talk about the music to be performed at 2:15 p.m.

The trio is made up of violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Jay Campbell and pianist Conrad Tao, all of whom have earned national acclaim for their work as soloists in addition to their career as a chamber music ensemble.

They will present a program than spans the centuries, featuring works by the innovative and notorious 16th century Italian nobleman Carlo Gesuado; the Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor by Robert Schumann; and “Philosophical Investigations,” a 2022 composition by the prolific and wide-ranging composer John Zorn, which draws inspiration from Ludwig Wittenstein’s philosophical work of the same same.

Violinist Jackiw will later this week appear with the New York Philharmonic when it performs Friday, Sept. 22, at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts in Stillwater. He will be the soloist for the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber.

Tickets for the Sunday concert are $25, $5 for students. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Theatre Tulsa channels Carole King

The remarkable rise of Carole King from Brooklyn schoolgirl to legendary singer-songwriter is the story of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which opens Theatre Tulsa’s season.

King was still attending high school when she managed to sell one of her songs to producer Don Kirshner. Not long after that, she met Gerry Goffin, a charismatic yet troubled lyricist, who became her composing and romantic partner. The show traces how King began to develop the confidence to perform as well as write her own songs, leading the creation of her landmark solo album “Tapestry.”

“We’re ready to take audiences a step back in time to experience the magic of the 1960s and ‘70s through Carole King’s timeless music,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “From ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ to ‘I Feel the Earth Move,’ these songs have become part of the soundtrack of our lives, and we’re excited to bring them to life, live on stage.”

The production will be co-directed by Kopp and Sara Phoenix, with musical direction by Jordan Andrews and choreography by Joelle Galapate.

The cast stars Makayla Baxter as Carole King, Andrew Barker as Gerry Goffin, Amanda Nichols as Cynthia Weil, Chris Porcelli as Barry Mann and Robert Young as Don Kirshner.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday Sept. 22-23 and 29-30; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $29-25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Legally Blonde’

Don’t pack away those pink clothes just yet — they might be just the thing to wear to the showing of another movie that was all about being “pretty in pink.”

“Legally Blonde,” the 2001 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon, will be shown Thursday, Sept. 21, as part of Guthrie Green’s “Movies in the Park” series.

Witherspoon plays Elle Wood, a California girl with her heart set on marrying the son of an extremely wealthy family. But when he dumps her for appearing to be too shallow, Elle decides to prove herself by enrolling in Harvard Law School to win him back.

Events begin at 7 p.m. at Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way, with the movie starting at dusk. Participants should bring chairs or blankets for seating.

