River Spirit

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson, founder and lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, is performing Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Tickets go on sale July 21. For tickets to River Spirit Events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Country music artist Sara Evans will perform Friday, Nov. 10 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale July 21.

Evans’ body of work includes five No. 1 singles: “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born To Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

BOK Center

For King + Country will perform Dec. 16 at BOK Center as part of the duo’s “Drummer Boy Christmas: The 2023 Tour Experience.”

Joel and Luke Smallbone will perform holiday classics and more, including their world-renowned version of the fan-favorite holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy,” as well as hits from their latest Billboard Top 200 album (“What Are We Waiting For?”) and other projects.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 25. Fans can text the word “drummer” to 615-257-9555 to receive their unique password. Tickets for the general public will be available on 10 a.m. July 28 at bokcenter.com.

Tulsa Theater

Tulsa Theater announced a Hollywood & N9ne Tour featuring Tech N9ne and Hollywood Undead with support act King Iso. The tour will make a Nov. 1 stop in Tulsa.

For tickets to Tulsa Theater events, go to tulsatheater.com.

