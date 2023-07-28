Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Venue Shrine

Ann Bell and the Tulsa Sound will be heard again.

Bell, an Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee who is known as the queen of the Tulsa Sound, will perform Aug. 19 with longtime friend and music partner Jim Sweney at the Venue Shrine.

Bell started her professional music career in Tulsa at age 16, when she and four high school friends formed the band Rubbery Cargo. The group signed its first contract to perform at a Tulsa teen club.

“Performing now at my age — I’m 72 — is every bit as exciting and fulfilling as in my younger years,” Bell said in a news release.

“I’m just so glad my voice has gotten stronger with age, and because of 70-plus years of life and a 50-plus year career span, I believe I sing with more conviction and emotion. You have to live the blues, to sing the blues! I believe that honesty and passion in the performance are crucial. My rendition of each song varies greatly depending on how I choose to present the lyrics. It’s great fun to be able to share with each audience all the fun and crazy stories of those experiences with those iconic players, who also happened to be my best friends and mentors.”

Bell has performed with Larry Bell, Tommy Tripplehorn, Gary Sanders, John Rigney, Gus Hardin, Carl Day, Jamie Oldaker, David Teegarden, Chuck Blackwell, Jimmy Karstein, Carl Radle, Jimmy Markham, the GAP Band, JJ Cale, Jimmy Byfield and Gary Busey.

In 1973, Bell began recording and touring with Leon Russell. From 1977 to 1981, she went on tour with Joe Cocker. Later she performed with Robbie Dupree, Orleans and Todd Rundgren. Her career also included recording and touring through the 1990s with Richie Havens, the Johnny Average Band and David Sancious.

Sweney’s songs have echoed through Tulsa’s streets for almost four decades. As a gifted musician and passionate artist, Sweney’s musical career has been one of dedication, perseverance and unwavering determination, according to a news release, which said his impact on Tulsa’s vibrant soundscape remains undeniable.

The Tulsa Sound band will include Tom Nicholson, keys; Billy Estes, drums; Frank Padilla, percussion; Pete Marriott, guitar; Steve Hickerson, guitar; Ron Morgan, bass; Wade Inman, sax; Jennifer Marriott and Ari Yvon, background vocals. Chris Campbell is expected to appear on stage, and the show will feature guest appearances by Tulsa Sound legends Don White and David Teegarden Sr.

Tickets are available in advance at StubWire.com for $45 or $50 at the door. Tickets also can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.

River Spirit

Surf’s up on the Arkansas River! The Beach Boys are returning to Tulsa for a Thursday, Sept. 28 performance at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino. Tickets go on sale July 28.

Mannheim Steamroller will bring a Saturday, Dec. 9 tour stop to the Cove. Tickets go on sale July 28.

For tickets to River Spirit Casino events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Country music artist Easton Corbin will perform Saturday, Dec. 9 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale July 28.

The Florida native, who boasts two No. 1 singles with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” has embarked on a new musical chapter with his recent signing to Stone Country Records. Corbin teams with industry veterans Benny Brown, Paul Brown and Jason Sellers as the label’s flagship artists.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events are available at hardrock casinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

