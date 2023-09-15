James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It wasn't planned to be this way, but the newly revised 2023-2024 season for Tulsa Opera means that the company will celebrate its 75th anniversary by presenting a year's worth of American opera.

In June, Tulsa Opera announced it was canceling its planned main stage productions for this season, Verdi's "La Traviata" and the Gilbert & Sullivan operetta "The Pirates of Penzance," citing financial concerns exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new streamlined season will feature two works by the Italian-born American composer Gian Carlo Menotti: "The Medium," a dark thriller about a woman whose dabbling in the "spirit world" leads to madness and tragedy; and "Amahl and the Night Visitors," a Christmas-themed work that will be performed by the Tulsa Youth Opera.

In addition, Oklahoma opera star Sarah Coburn, a regular performer with Tulsa Opera, will perform a concert accompanied by Tulsa Opera chorusmaster and principal pianist Lyndon Meyer that will also be a fundraiser for the company.

Several small-scale events that were part of the original 2023-2024 season remain, including a production of the musical comedy "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," and shows that will be presented at venues such as Living Arts of Tulsa and the Church Studio, where the company will stage Henry Mollicone’s "Wild West" opera, "The Face on the Barroom Floor."

This variety of productions and venues, Artistic and Interim General Director Aaron Beck said, is something that a number of opera companies around the country are trying, as a way of engaging with potential new audiences with innovative shows in unexpected places.

In fact, with one exception, Tulsa Opera will be presenting no productions in its usual home, the Tulsa PAC. The exception is "Amahl and the Night Visitors," which will be performed in the PAC's Liddy Doenges Theater.

"It's not that we don't have an audience that can fill the Chapman Music Hall," said Beck, referring to the Tulsa PAC's 2,400-seat main performance space. "It's a matter of being able to afford to present a show that would fill up the stage the size of Chapman, and for us at this month, that's simply not feasible.

"What we are essentially trying to do this season is maintain the quality that's been a hallmark of Tulsa Opera — the quality of the voices we feature, of the physical productions, everything — but do it on a scale that is responsible for the situation that our company faces right now," Beck said. "It will give us the ability to right this ship."

Beck said he had long wanted to present an "immersive" production of Menotti's "The Medium," which he described as "one of the most fabulous, creepiest operas there is."

The opera's title character, Madame Flora, knows that the seances she conducts are not real, but as one particular session with some of her regular customers and a guest, something unexplainable happens that causes her to lash out at her two assistants. And these disturbing manifestations begin to weaken Madame Flora's already fragile sanity.

The production will star Mary Ann Stewart, who played The Baker's Wife in Tulsa Opera's "Into the Woods" last season, as Madame Flora and Bree Nichols as her assistant Monica, will be staged at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave., the home of American Theatre Company. Jen Alden will direct the production, with Meyer as musical director. In keeping with the spooky nature of the show, it will be presented Oct. 20-21, right before Halloween.

"Of course, it has great music, but it's also a story that just surrounds you," Beck said. "I've always wanted to have a production of 'The Medium' where the audience feels as though they are part of that seance."

It is also a way for Beck to emphasize one aspect of opera that sometimes gets the short shrift — namely, stories.

"Personally, I love good stories, and frankly, some of the things you'll see on stage in both opera and musical theater aren't good stories," he said. "And I am really very keen on changing that, because I believe that you can have both outstanding singing and outstanding story.

"That's why we're doing 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change,'" Beck said. "It's hilarious, but it also has some very poignant moments as well — it's kind of a musical comedy version of 'Friends.' But we're going to be bringing a level of singing that I don't think people have heard in a show like this."

Soprano Coburn, who has starred in numerous Tulsa Opera productions throughout her career, will perform in recital Dec. 2 at the Lorton Performance Center on the University of Tulsa campus, 550 S. Gary Ave.

Coburn will also serve as a goodwill ambassador for Tulsa Opera throughout the 75th anniversary season.

“Since the early days of my career, Tulsa Opera has been a firm foundation,” Coburn said in a statement. “Of course, the company is based in my home state, but Tulsa Opera is known throughout the world as a top-tier opera company presenting innovative productions and invaluable educational and community engagement programming. I am so grateful every time I get to sing on the Tulsa Opera stage.

"We need music, beauty and community now more than ever," Coburn said. "I believe in the power of opera to bring people together in a magical way, and I am delighted to serve as the company’s ambassador this season.”

