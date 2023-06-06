The Zach Bryan album "American Heartbreak" has been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Simultaneously, Bryan's hit single “Something in the Orange” is now four-times platinum.
Multiple tracks from the album have garnered RIAA certification. “The Good I’ll Do,” “Sun To Me,” “Burn, Burn, Burn,” “Oklahoma Smokeshow” and “From Austin” are certified Gold.
Released in April of 2022, “Something in the Orange” was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.
Bryan’s sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour includes Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 shows at BOK Center.