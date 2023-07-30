Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Will Rogers Stage Foundation is presenting three concerts during its 2023-2024 season, announced Dick Risk, founder and producer.

The concerts — Classics of Lerner & Loewe (Oct. 29), theater organist Dave Wickerham (Jan. 14) and the Folk Legacy Trio (April 14) — will take place at the historic Will Rogers Auditorium, 3909 E. Fifth Place.

All are Sunday matinees beginning at 2:30 p.m. All seats are reserved. Tickets go on sale at midnight, Aug. 1 at willrogersstage.com.

Classics of Lerner & Loewe

The concert features songs from five of the most beloved musicals on Broadway and on the silver screen: “Camelot,” “My Fair Lady,” “Paint Your Wagon,” “Gigi” and “Brigadoon.” All are by lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick “Fritz” Loewe. This concert includes a full orchestra led by Brad Henderson, a chorus and musical theatre and opera veteran soloists John Kaneklides, Susan Hellman Spatafora and Elliott Wulff.

Dave Wickerham, world-class theatre organist

One of the world’s pre-eminent theatre organists, Wickerham will perform on the Will Rogers 3-manual, 42-rank Allen model TH323 theatre organ. The instrument was installed last year, replacing the 1955 Allen organ that had been dormant since 1985. Funds were raised privately by a few foundations and trusts, plus individual donors, mostly alumni of Will Rogers High School.

Proclaimed America’s best pipe organist by the American Pipe Organ Guild, Wickerham’s reputation extends across the globe. He is a past recipient of the American Theatre Organ Society’s “Organist of the Year” award.

The Folk Legacy Trio, music of the great folk era

Hailed as “the living library” of music of the great folk era, George Grove (formerly with the Kingston Trio for 41 years), Rick Dougherty (former member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years) and Jerry Siggins (former lead singer for 27 years of the legendary doo-wop group The Diamonds) deliver songs from the ‘50s through the ‘70s with their signature dynamic vocals and instrumental arrangements.

The group’s repertoire includes songs from The Weavers, The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver and many others.

