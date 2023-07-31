Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A free watch party for the season three premiere of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, at WOMPA, 3306 Charles Page Boulevard.

The watch party is not an official FX or “Reservation Dogs” event. Actors are pausing premieres and project promotion due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A news advisory said Gary Farmer, who plays the recurring character Uncle Brownie in “Reservation Dogs,” will be present with merchandise from a recent tour with his band, Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers.

Native vendors and food vendors will be available indoors beginning at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an outdoor screening of “Reservation Dogs” at sunset. An event organizer said Rockee Harjo, brother of “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo, will provide an introduction.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.