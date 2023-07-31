A free watch party for the season three premiere of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, at WOMPA, 3306 Charles Page Boulevard.
The watch party is not an official FX or “Reservation Dogs” event. Actors are pausing premieres and project promotion due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
A news advisory said Gary Farmer, who plays the recurring character Uncle Brownie in “Reservation Dogs,” will be present with merchandise from a recent tour with his band, Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers.
Native vendors and food vendors will be available indoors beginning at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an outdoor screening of “Reservation Dogs” at sunset. An event organizer said Rockee Harjo, brother of “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo, will provide an introduction.