Tulsa’s Bill Hader hit the quadruple crown when nominations were announced Wednesday for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hader’s “Barry,” which recently concluded, was nominated for outstanding comedy series and Hader earned nominations for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding director in a comedy series and outstanding writer for a comedy series.

“Barry” co-star Henry Winkler was nominated in the category of outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. Oklahoma actor James Marsden was nominated in the same category for his work in “Jury Duty.” It was Marsden’s first Emmy nomination.

The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” earned one nomination and that was for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (half hour) and animation. The nomination came for the episode “This is Where the Plot Thickens.”

Deadline included “Reservation Dogs” in a snubs-and-surprises story that followed the Wednesday announcement of Emmy nominations. Said Deadline: “One of the most innovative and acclaimed shows on TV garnered only a sound editing nomination today. Heading into the FX’s series final season, one has to wonder what’s the TV Academy’s problem with this Indigenous series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi?”

The 75th Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 18 during a live Fox broadcast.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.