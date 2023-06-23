The new season of the television show “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage“ will be christened with a trip to Tulsa.

Hosted by Big Kenny of the music group Big & Rich, the show features Big Kenny and wingman/producer Charlie Pennachio traveling the country to introduce viewers to “the most outrageous and mind-blowing custom creations in America.”

If it rides, glides, floats or flies, it’s something Big Kenny and Pennachio want to see — and want you to see — on “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage.”

The third season debuts 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 on Circle (channel 2.6). What creation was responsible for luring “Big Kenny’s Crank it Up Garage” to Tulsa? A mobile disco robot.

“We rolled into Tulsa, Oklahoma, and found our very own parade starter kit because, once we got down to Main Street there in Tulsa, riding it down the street all dressed up in our best robot uniforms that we could find, it really felt like we were in ‘King Kong’ rolling down the street,” Big Kenny said during a phone interview.

“All the people came rolling out of the buildings, and the eyes were shining on us. It really did feel like we got a parade kicked off.”

Said Pennachio: “It’s not too often you get to do the hustle on Route 66 with a robot.”

Viewers of the show also get to meet builders of the custom creations. In the robot’s case, it’s Tulsa artist Chris Wollard.

An online site for Wollard’s business (wollardstudios.com) describes the Autonomous Dancing Disco Bot as a 20-foot tall transforming robot that can be driven by humans. It was created in 2018 in response to a Burning Man theme (“I-Robot”) and was built on a 1985 Ford Econoline chassis. Now it’s a giant robot with telescoping torso, a flip-back head and passenger seating in the rear, according to information on Wollard’s site.

“It was super fun to meet Chris and experience his world and get to hear the story behind discobot and why he created it and to get to step into his shop and see his tools, what he has built and everything he has put together to be able to bring a concept like the discobot to fruition,” Big Kenny said.

“It really met all the goals of our show, which was to shine a light on folks like Chris and be able to tell the stories of these super creative and talented folks across the United States who have the skill sets and the masterful craft to bring ideas like this into fruition. It was just a total fun day and a fun experience to get to meet Chris and see his world, but, more than anything, to get to drive that discobot.”

The show put out feelers and searched the Internet for creations to be spotlighted in season three. Pennachio said he and Big Kenny found Wollard through an art show in Houston.

When you take a trip to check out a “radical or insane” vehicle, you figure it is going to be mostly about the vehicle, according to Pennachio. But, ultimately, the focus shifts to the builders and the stories behind their creations. There’s a personal story attached to the disco robot. A news advisory about the season three premiere said Wollard made the robot in memory of a friend lost to suicide.

“It was really, really awesome to meet Chris and to see his shop and to see how much ingenuity that guy has put into not only the vehicles he has created, but the tools he has created to be able to make the kind of art that he makes,” Big Kenny said.

“It’s pretty inspiring to see this guy operate as a one-man shop and one-man show, but there was definitely a story of the heart there, too. ... That was definitely something that was moving to us and you kind of got to really experience the heart of Chris and what he is all about, the things that motivate him and inspire him to do the things that he has done. It’s just creative and beautiful all the way around.”

The disco robot fits in with other builds the show has featured during its run, according to Big Kenny. The pilot episode featured an Amish buggy powered by a jet engine. Past and present episodes can be streamed on the Circle Now app.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.