Producers for Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions have engaged James Kicklighter and his firm, JamesWorks Entertainment in Los Angeles, to finalize a Tulsa-based, feature-length documentary.

The film, with a working title of “Susan’s Story,” is expected to be released in 2024.

After Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia) with PPA (Primary Progressive Aphasia disorder), the conversation around FTD has increased exponentially. Susan Suchan, the subject of “Susan’s Story, received the same diagnoses as Willis.

Suchan articulates in real time the impact FTD and PPA has had on her. She was initially misdiagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Set against the backdrop of Oklahoma sunsets, a lush ribbon of river in southwest Missouri and the sugary sands of Panama City Beach, Florida, director Russ Kirkpatrick documents the story of a family’s “fascinating” history and how the past plays into current-day dynamics that have to exist because of their matriarch’s involuntary life journey and unorthodox life planning. Filming also took place in Minnesota and New York City.

A news release said “Susan’s Story” turns on its head the idea that someone with a dementia diagnosis doesn’t have a voice.

While muted because of her life circumstance, Suchan fights relentlessly for those who have no voice with various forms of advocacy. Through humor, drama and tragedy, audiences will see Suchan’s resilience while also witnessing how FTD

affects family and friends, ranging from financial and relationship impacts to end of life conversations.

Embedding with Suchan and her family for several weeks, Kirkpatrick brought in acclaimed cinematographer Samuel Calvin to

capture the story in “fly on the wall” style while relying on producers Wendy Parker and Sha’ree Green to manage logistics. Parker and Green managed a highly dynamic and intensive shooting schedule over the course of five weeks in dozens of locations across states. Besides the multi-week stretch of concurrent filming, additional filming continued in various forms for several years.

This is the second creative endeavor between Kirkpatrick & Kinslow & JamesWorks Entertainment. The first collaboration resulted in the award-winning “The Sound Of Identity,” which has screened at 70-plus film festivals and private screenings across the glboe.

Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions is an Emmy-award winning international film production company. In development, is “Will to Win,” a Tulsa-based movie featuring a Will Rogers character.