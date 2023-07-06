The trailer for the third and final season of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has been released.

Season two ended with the Rez Dog’s fab four — Bear, Willie Jack, Cheese and Elora Danan — stranded in California.

How will they get home? According to the trailer, one of the Rez Dogs doesn’t make it back back with his pals.

The trailer also provides a hint that Dallas Goldtooth’s Spirit character and Kaniehtiio Horn’s Deer Lady will return in the farewell season.

The first two episodes of season three will debut Aug. 2 on FX on Hulu. Helmed by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, the groundbreaking and award-winning series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

FX released this statement in response to Harjo’s announcement that the third season would be the last for the series:

“People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people — one that has never before been seen in television or film.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.

“We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”