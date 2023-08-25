Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The answers:

• Indiana Jones’ whip from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

• The Holy Grail from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

• Ivan Drago’s boots from “Rocky IV.”

The question:

Tom Biolchini was asked to name the coolest items in his collection of movie props.

If you continue beyond the three items above, his “cool” list also includes guns used by Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix” and a unique prop from “Pulp Fiction.” Which prop? You’ll need to see the documentary.

Biolchini, whose profession is banker and whose passion is movie props, is the executive producer and central figure in “Mad Props,” a new documentary film.

When and where can you see the film?

Writer and director Juan Reinoso said the “Mad Props” team is in active talks with three major documentary distributors and has received “direct lines” to one of the major streamers.

The “Mad Props” story begins with Biolchini and continues with a travel-the-globe exploration — from Tulsa to Oklahoma City to Europe — of the folks who pursue, collect, sell, make and utilize movie props. Actors Mickey Rourke, Lance Henrikson and Robert Englund appear in the film.

Born and raised in Tulsa, Biolchini is a former '80s kid who spent a lot of time in theaters — most often the Annex 7, where he watched flicks like the Freddy Krueger films, “The Goonies” and “Rocky IV.”

Some of the best movies sprang out of the decade, according to Biolchini, who mentioned the Indiana Jones movies, “Ghostbusters” and “The Goonies.”

“There’s just so many fantastic movies from the '80s and, when you collect these movie props, it reminds you of your childhood,” he said.

Biolchini, inspired by the horror films of his youth, experimented with special effects and fancied becoming a special effects artist. He grew up to become a lawyer and banker (he is chairman of Vast Bank), but he’s still tethered to his love of movies, and his office has the props to prove it. Among the eye candy: A Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. hat from “Forrest Gump,” a glove worn by Matt Damon in “The Martian” and Mel Gibson’s gun from “Lethal Weapon.”

“It’s who I am,” Biolchini said. “When somebody comes in, it’s nice to share those movie memories with people who visit me in my office.”

The “Lethal Weapon” prop was the gateway drug. Biolchini said he has been a collector of “stuff” — not just movie props — his entire life. He described most of the stuff as junk. Then along comes eBay, which permits bidders to chase pretty much anything.

“And I started looking around for what could be out there in terms of movie props,” he said.

He found, and purchased, the “Lethal Weapon gun. When guests visited his home for dinner and drinks, he asked them to guess which famous actor used the firearm in which movie.

“I had fun with it, if that makes sense,” he said.

Dollars and sense? “Mad Props” shows Biolchini weighing whether he should sweeten a six-figure bid for Wilson, the volleyball that Tom Hanks had conversations with in “Cast Away.”

“I don’t usually pay those type of prices at all,” Biolchini said. “I went big in the documentary because I was trying to show the value of these pieces to the viewer.”

The one that got away?

Biolchini said the movie prop he wants more than any other is the Bible from “The Shawshank Redemption,” but he did not bid on it when it was on the auction block because he knew the price would be too high. He said the one that got away he really regrets is the harmonica played by the character Red in the same film.

Every collector is familiar with the thrill of landing a cherished item. One collector in “Mad Props” explained he wants something because he wants it, which should be reason enough.

“To me, it’s just about the collection,” Biolchini said. “It’s about the chase. It’s about having something that I know will retain value. And there’s a market for it. Like I said in the documentary, these are pieces of art, and they appreciate over time. And it certainly helps if they’re recognized by people. If people have that emotional tie to it, then it makes it that much more intriguing.”

“Mad Props” includes a segment devoted to the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa. Museum founder Danny O’Connor collected the documentary’s biggest prop — the house where three “greaser” brothers lived in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film “The Outsiders.”

“I was pumped to have something like that in Tulsa,” Biolchini said. “There are several reasons why I did this documentary. One is because it’s just fun. It’s like a hobby. But second was I really want to promote the film industry in Oklahoma — the state and in northeast Oklahoma. You’ll notice throughout the documentary the times that I mentioned Tulsa or that you see Tulsa. That was done on purpose. So, if it ever does get picked up, we are promoting our great city at the same time as telling about the fun and talking about a fun documentary.”

Biolchini said the concept for “Mad Props” was his idea. Initially, he was thinking the project should be a television series. “But I talked to Juan, who is the director, and he said, ‘Why don’t you do a documentary first, and we’ll see where it goes from there.’ And it seemed to make more sense.”

Biolchini indicated “Mad Props” has been submitted to multiple festivals for possible inclusion.

"It's one of those projects a movie nerd such as myself dreams to work on," Reinoso said. "To travel the world, get an in-depth introduction to private collections of some of the most famous props in history, and to see how embracing the community of collectors are to their own no matter their background ... it was just an incredibly moving and awe-inspiring experience both as a director and as a film lover."

