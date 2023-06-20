Bass Reeves Western History Conference

If you want to know more about the legendary U.S. deputy marshal who will be portrayed by David Oyelowo in the Paramount+ series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” the 2023 Bass Reeves Western History Conference should do the trick.

The conference is scheduled June 22-24 at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Street, in Muskogee. For information, go to bassreeves conference.com.

Elvin Bishop homecoming

Will Rogers High School alum and music artist Elvin Bishop is returning to Tulsa for a Live From Cain’s public radio show that will be recorded Friday, June 23, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Bishop, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band) and the Blues Hall of Fame, will be joined by award-winning blues artist Danielle Nicole. Bishop’s biggest hit, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975.

For tickets, go to cains ballroom.com.

Joe Dante at ‘Slumber Party

’Legendary director Joe Dante is coming to Circle Cinema for Graveyard Shift’s Slumber Party: Smalls 2 the Wall.

The Saturday, June 24, all-night movie marathon will feature five films. Circle Cinema members will have an exclusive opportunity to meet Dante. Two of his films, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (1990) and “Innerspace” (1987), will be shown. Dante will provide a special introduction to the opening film.

The event will include a members-only Dante meet and greet with admission to all five films. Meet and greet tickets are limited and include an exclusive talk from Dante with an opportunity for photos and signings. To become a member, join online at circlecinema.org/memberships.

‘Terrain Tones’ at Philbrook

Gain a new perspective on the beauty of the grounds and gardens of the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, through a new installation, “Terrain Tones,” continuing through Dec. 31.

The museum commissioned a number of local musicians and composers, including Chris Combs, Matt Magerkurth, Olivia McGraw and Robbie Wing, to create soundscapes that would augment the Philbrook gardens. By downloading the app Echoes, available for free from both Apple and Google, visitors can follow the interactive map to explore the gardens and listen to the music.

For more information: philbrook.org.

‘Whole World in an Uproar’

In conjunction with its current exhibition, “Becoming Bob Dylan: Photographs by Ted Russell 1961-1964,” the Bob Dylan Center will host Los Angeles-based writer and historian Aaron J. Leonard as he presents “Whole World in an Uproar: Music, Rebellion and Repression 1955-1972,” a multimedia presentation based on his new book.

The event, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the center, 116 E. Reconciliation Way, will trace the intertwined journeys of Dylan and fellow trailblazers such as Nina Simone, John Lennon, Grace Slick, Jim Morrison, Miriam Makeba, Johnny Cash and Buffy Sainte-Marie, finding in their revolutionary music the basis for galvanizing cultural change. Delving into previously unreleased FBI files, Leonard uncovers governmental panic in response to the ’60s counterculture movement and highlights the enduring impact, danger and liberation of Dylan and his folk-rock contemporaries.

Tickets are $10 general admission. bobdylancenter.com

