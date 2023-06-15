The Cherokee Nation and its film office are celebrating the world premiere of “The Origin of Strawberries,” the first project of its kind to be designed, animated and produced at Cherokee Film Studios.

The groundbreaking production used the latest motion capture innovations to depict an ancient story about reconciliation. The Cherokee language short film was created utilizing the tribe’s state-of-the-art soundstage technology, including motion and performance capture systems, real-time graphics in a game engine and powerful content creation software, according to a news release.

“Cherokee Nation is combining the incredible efforts of our first-language speakers with the use of emerging technology and unique content creation tools to help preserve and share our language,” Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film, said in the release.

“This proof-of-concept project is an excellent example of how state-of-the-art technology combined with a revolutionary workflow creates limitless opportunities for us to share our own stories in new and exciting ways.”

“The Origin of Strawberries” debuted at the 2023 deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City. The film was featured during the festival’s Future of Film, a showcase of films and experiences that were created using innovative technology.

“Throughout the creation of this short film, we wanted to push the boundaries of creative freedom and the ability to experiment and try new things,” Michael Lister, virtual production manager for the Cherokee Nation Film Office, said in the release.

“We accomplished this through innovations in our ability to work with motion and performance capture technologies and the use of virtual cameras in Unreal Engine. This allowed us to visualize and edit our content live, giving us a near final cut of our scenes before talent leaves the set.”

CNFO also partnered with deadCenter Film to host the film festival’s inaugural Celebrating Indigenous Cinema reception highlighting Indigenous films and filmmakers.

“Fancy Dance,” a Native project and Cherokee Nation Film Incentive recipient, received accolades for the Best Feature Film and Best Indigenous Film, while the film’s director, Erica Tremblay, was honored as a 2023 Film Icon.