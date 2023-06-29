"Reservation Dogs," the acclaimed TV series created by Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, will end after its third season, which begins airing Aug. 2.

Harjo made the announcement on his Instagram account Thursday, stating that while it was a "difficult decision to make....it's the correct decision creatively for the show.

"I always knew what the end of this story would be," Harjo writes, "I just didn't know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika (Waititi) and me that this season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale."

The half-hour series, which airs on the streaming service FX/Hulu, follows the exploits of a group of teenagers (played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis) coming of age on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. All of the series regulars, writers and directors are Indigenous, and the series has been filmed mostly in and around Okmulgee.

Harjo writes that "it has been a dream to collaborate and make a show that is entirely written by, directed by, and stars Native people. These are our stories, and they represent our people. We know it's an enormous responsibility and we never took that lightly."

"Reservation Dogs has been a privilege. Although it is the end of this story, it's likely you will see Elora Danan, Bear Smallhill, Willie Jack, Cheese Williams and other characters in the Rez Dogs universe show up in other stories to come," he wrote referring to the beloved characters in the show.